james-webb-telescope-to-study-the-chemical-composition-of-the-“nursery”-of-planets

The long-awaited launch of the James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled for December 8th of this year, and the expectations of the scientific community are only increasing. Among the many types of research that could be done through it, NASA hopes to uncover unprecedented details about protoplanetary disks about to form new worlds.

Like the planets are born (Image: Reproduction/M. Weiss/Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics)

The formation of a planet begins in a ring of dust and gas that revolves around a young star. The particles of this material, known as the “protoplanetary disk”, begin to clump together in clusters that can reach 17 meters in diameter, which in turn collide with each other until larger objects are formed. These objects are known as planetesimals, and can be about km in diameter.

Although astronomers are aware of these details, there is still a lot to be discovered about the chemical composition of protoplanetary disks and how this influences the type of planet that will appear around the star. To unravel these and other mysteries, scientists are using some of the world’s most powerful radio telescopes, such as the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), which has already captured some stunning images of protoplanetary disks.

One of the goals is to know exactly when these disks start to form and what molecules are present. Furthermore, it is necessary to know how these elements are distributed throughout the disk, that is, which substances are in the closest part of the star and which can be found in the outermost region of the disk. Depending on this distribution, planets can have different aspects, and this type of study can be done with James Webb.

James Webb Medium Infrared (Image: Reproduction/ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/S. Andrews/N. Lira)

To study protoplanetary disks, scientists will use Webb’s ability to collect data in specific mid-infrared ranges. Planetary systems in active formation, already detected by ALMA, will be analyzed 10 to determine which molecules are in the inner regions of the rings of dust and gas (ALMA has already provided details on the outer regions of the disks).

The parts closest to the stars are important as this is where rocky planets, like Earth, they can begin to form. But the type of planet to emerge will depend on the chemical composition of its “cradles”. Therefore, the researchers hope to calculate the amount of water, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, methane and ammonia in each disk, among other molecules considered essential to life.

For this, the Webb must capture all the infrared light emitted by the center of each of the 660 protoplanetary disks, and return to scientists spectra that reveal which wavelengths were absorbed and emitted by each bit of the disk. This is the unique signature that each molecule leaves, allowing astronomers to determine which substances are present in the analyzed area. In addition, scientists can also discover information about the temperature and quantity of each molecule on the disks.

508255Detail of a non-protoplanetary disk related to the research, where an amount of methanol was found (Image: Reproduction/ALMA/Booth et al. & ESO/NASA/ESA/Ardila)

These studies will help answer questions such as: where does the water on the planets come from? Was it already in the region where they formed or was it taken later? Are the presence of some of the most abundant elements found in protoplanetary disks, such as carbon, nitrogen and oxygen, “inherited” from the interstellar clouds that formed them? Or does the mix of components change over time?

The researchers chose stars similar to ours — they have from half the mass of the Sun to about two solar masses. The reason for the little variety is to learn more about systems that may be similar to our own Solar System, when it was still an “embryo”. Thus, scientists can find out if there is any commonality between the properties of disks and their internal chemistry.

Source: NASA