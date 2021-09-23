animals-in-us-zoos-are-being-immunized-against-covid-19

Animals residing in a zoo in Philadelphia, United States, began to be vaccinated against covid-19. Initially, those responsible for the care of the animals applied the immunizing agent to five lemurs, four western gorillas and one Sumatran orangutan.
In the coming weeks, should receive the doses more 24 other animals. The two-dose vaccines were provided by Zoetis, a former subsidiary of Pfizer, which makes drugs for animals. As much as the Philadelphia Zoo has not confirmed cases of covid-113, other zoos across the country have seen positive tests. .
At the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, for example, animals such as gorillas, snow leopards and tigers have already fallen ill with the coronavirus, and last week, in Atlanta, several gorillas too tested positive for the disease. Earlier this year, Zoetis announced the distribution of more than 10 a thousand doses to zoos and other organizations.
Philadelphia Zoo employees say that applying the vaccine to these wild animals is not a difficult mission, as they are trained to let the application happens in exchange for a reward, as they also receive vaccines for other diseases. Vaccination is done according to risk prioritization, and possible side effects need to be informed immediately, which has not happened yet.
Zoetis says that the vaccines are approved on an emergency basis and not have an expiration date, as it does not contain a live version of the virus in the formula. When a vial is opened, however, the contents must be used within 24 hours. Each bottle allows the application of doses. Keith Hinshaw, the zoo’s director of animal health, says he will do whatever he can to prevent the virus from spreading in animals, as replication could eventually result in the emergence of variants, as has been happening. “So, vaccines are important for animals and humans”, he adds.
Source: AJC
