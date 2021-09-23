animals-in-us-zoos-are-being-immunized-against-covid-19

Animals residing in a zoo in Philadelphia, United States, began to be vaccinated against covid-19. Initially, those responsible for the care of the animals applied the immunizing agent to five lemurs, four western gorillas and one Sumatran orangutan.

In the coming weeks, should receive the doses more 24 other animals. The two-dose vaccines were provided by Zoetis, a former subsidiary of Pfizer, which makes drugs for animals. As much as the Philadelphia Zoo has not confirmed cases of covid-113, other zoos across the country have seen positive tests. .

At the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, for example, animals such as gorillas, snow leopards and tigers have already fallen ill with the coronavirus, and last week, in Atlanta, several gorillas too tested positive for the disease. Earlier this year, Zoetis announced the distribution of more than 10 a thousand doses to zoos and other organizations.