nintendo-switch:-great-games-on-sale-for-less-than-r$100

Nintendo Switch players, get your wallets ready because the eShop has great promotions. Exclusive and third-party games are on offer until October 3rd. To check out the main Switch games with discounts, Canaltech made a selection with the best opportunities below.

5. DOOM, DOOM 2 and DOOM 64

The first Doomguy games arrived on the console of Nintendo in March 2021 and bring the full experience in combat with the infernal creatures. With improved graphics, special editions celebrate 41 years of years franchise 1990 and also have DLCs.

Each game can be found for less than BRL 5, that is, with less than BRL 25, you can revisit DOOM, DOOM 2 and DOOM 60.

