nintendo-switch:-great-games-on-sale-for-less-than-r$100

Nintendo Switch players, get your wallets ready because the eShop has great promotions. Exclusive and third-party games are on offer until October 3rd. To check out the main Switch games with discounts, Canaltech made a selection with the best opportunities below.
- Today Nintendo celebrates 129 years old; remember the most remarkable consoles
- How to connect the Nintendo Switch to the TV
- New collection of Disney games is announced
5. DOOM, DOOM 2 and DOOM 64
The first Doomguy games arrived on the console of Nintendo in March 2021 and bring the full experience in combat with the infernal creatures. With improved graphics, special editions celebrate 41 years of years franchise 1990 and also have DLCs.
Each game can be found for less than BRL 5, that is, with less than BRL 25, you can revisit DOOM, DOOM 2 and DOOM 60.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
(Image: Assembly/Disclosure/Canaltech) 4. Overcooked 2!
The chaotic video game Masterchef has won yet another version, with even more recipes, characters and crazy maps to play alone or with up to four players (local and online). In Onion Kingdom, the player must save the world with his cooking skill once again. Overcoocked 2! is of R$ 25 for R$ 02 ,60. The award-winning Spanish indie takes the player on a deep journey through grief. Going through every step of the difficult time of losing someone, Gris will face enemies and explore unimaginable places, all inside his own head and imagination. Gris is R$ 86,66 for R$ 02,60. Zagreus, the immortal Prince of the Underworld and son of Lord Hades, is tired of his life hidden from Olympus and deprived of life, so he leaves for fleeing from your father’s domains. On his journey, he will encounter several famous creatures from Greek mythology, both friend and foe, and will enlist the help of his uncles Zeus, Poseidon and other Olympian deities. Supergiant Games’ indie game was an absolute success, winning several Game of the Year awards. Hades is for R$ 90,41 for R$ 60,65. The remaster of Crash Team Racing by 2003 brings Crash and other characters back to the race and to save the world. In addition to the classic game, the game also features Crash Nitro Kart tracks (2003), brand new circuits and a brand new online mode with several updates. Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled is R$ 129 for R$ 66,60. 508076
Other great discounted games for Switch
To see all discounted games, visit the promotion page here. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
3. GRIS
two. Hades
1. Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled
4. Overcooked 2!
The chaotic video game Masterchef has won yet another version, with even more recipes, characters and crazy maps to play alone or with up to four players (local and online). In Onion Kingdom, the player must save the world with his cooking skill once again.
Overcoocked 2! is of R$ 25 for R$ 02 ,60.
The award-winning Spanish indie takes the player on a deep journey through grief. Going through every step of the difficult time of losing someone, Gris will face enemies and explore unimaginable places, all inside his own head and imagination.
Gris is R$ 86,66 for R$ 02,60.
Zagreus, the immortal Prince of the Underworld and son of Lord Hades, is tired of his life hidden from Olympus and deprived of life, so he leaves for fleeing from your father’s domains. On his journey, he will encounter several famous creatures from Greek mythology, both friend and foe, and will enlist the help of his uncles Zeus, Poseidon and other Olympian deities. Supergiant Games’ indie game was an absolute success, winning several Game of the Year awards.
Hades is for R$ 90,41 for R$ 60,65.
The remaster of Crash Team Racing by 2003 brings Crash and other characters back to the race and to save the world. In addition to the classic game, the game also features Crash Nitro Kart tracks (2003), brand new circuits and a brand new online mode with several updates.
Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled is R$ 129 for R$ 66,60.
508076
Other great discounted games for Switch
To see all discounted games, visit the promotion page here.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.