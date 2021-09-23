china-begins-tests-with-nuclear-reactor-that-generates-less-radioactive-waste

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Oak Ridge molten salt reactor, shut down at 1969, in the USA (Image: Reproduction/Public Domain)

According to Ritsuo Yoshioka, former president of the International Molten Salt Forum in Japan and who worked in partnership with Japanese researchers, China launched a program of molten salt reactor in 2030, investing about US$ 450 millions. For now, the reactor is only capable of producing 2 megawatts of energy, enough to power 1,000 homes. But, if all goes well in these first tests, it is expected to build a reactor of 100 megawatts up to 508082.

This is not the first time a country has tested thorium as a fuel in other types of reactors : The United States, Germany and the United Kingdom have experienced this — India plans to do the same soon. The problem is that thorium is more expensive to refine than uranium. Researchers at the Shanghai Institute of Applied Physics said the Chinese reactor reproduces some of the North American Oak Ridge design, but advances in manufacturing, materials and instrumentation innovations from the last decade.

O reactor will use fluorine salts to produce a clear, colorless liquid when heated to 660 °C. The fluorinated salt then works as a coolant, extracting heat from the reactor core. This type of reactor is considered one of the safest ones, as it operates at lower pressures than common nuclear reactors, reducing the chances of explosions.

It will still take a few months until the new reactors are ready fully operational, but until then they will function as a trial run for the future. Molten salt reactors are just one of the nuclear technologies that China has invested in. “In the move towards carbon neutrality, China can progressively eliminate boilers (power plants) and modernize them with nuclear reactors,” said David Fishman, project manager at Lantau Group Energy Consulting in Hong Kong.

Source: Sina Finance