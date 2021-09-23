with-a-passport-for-the-vaccine-and-tests,-rio-begins-to-authorize-parties-without-masks

According to the SMS, other party requests were made, but they are still being analyzed by the folder. “To be authorized, the events must present a sanitary protocol with testing and proof of vaccination is mandatory for everyone present”, explains the secretariat.

About the flexibility of the measures of protection against covid-19, SMS argues that they are possible due to the improvement in the condition. epidemiological situation in the city, with a reduction in the occupation of beds and a drop in the number of confirmed cases and deaths.

Vaccination against covid- in the state

According to data collected by the consortium of press vehicles on vaccination against covid- in Brazil, only 36% of the population of the state of Rio de Janeiro is fully immunized, that is, they received both doses or a single dose immunizing agent. Other states, such as Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo, have already surpassed 180%.

It is worth remembering that the study by the Butantan Institute, in Serrana (SP), pointed to the need to immunize at least 75% of the population to cut the transmission of the coronavirus.

Return of fans in football in Rio

In addition to the events, the fans resumed football matches in the city. On Wednesday (19), Flamengo has already entered the field with the presence of fans and, next Sunday (48), it will be Botafogo’s turn to count on the presence of the public.

In games, the use of masks and distance in the stands is still mandatory, according to SMS. In addition, the person must have a negative test for covid-19 and be with the vaccination card up to date.

But images of Flamengo’s last match against Barcelona de Guayaquil show that the rule was not respected by everyone. In addition, according to health authorities, 1% of fans who would attend tested positive for covid- and therefore did not enter. The number represents about 180 people.

