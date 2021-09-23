with-a-passport-for-the-vaccine-and-tests,-rio-begins-to-authorize-parties-without-masks

On Wednesday (22 ), the city of Rio de Janeiro authorized the holding of three events during the month of October, where neither masks nor social distancing are imposed to reduce the transmission of covid-19 will be required. According to the Health Department (SMS), proof of vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and a negative test for the disease made at least with 48 hours in advance.
Two parties will take place outdoors, one in the city center and the other in Alto da Boa Vista. Both will be able to receive up to 5,000 people, according to authorization from the city hall. The third event will be a birthday party for 180 guests at a hotel in the south zone.