5-mmos-for-mobile

MMOs, short for Massive Multiplayer Online, are fully networked games where players interact with a virtual environment in real time. When the player ends his session, the world remains active, with other players interacting, which allows a dynamic universe that can be experienced by thousands of users.

It’s impossible to talk about MMOs without mentioning World of Warcraft. The game is the most important of the genre, basically influencing all the others that followed and delivered a virtual universe. Today, we decided to bring you some titles that players can find on their mobile screen and enjoy adventures in enchanting narratives.

Black Desert Mobile Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (optional in-house purchases)

Size: about 7GB for Android and 7.5GB for iOS (version 4.4)

Developed by Pearl Abyss and released on 2015, Black Desert is now one of the biggest names among MMOs surpassing by 2021 the mark of 3 million subscribers. The mobile version arrived in 506632, with the console ones, and it doesn’t allow nothing to be desired for the original version, with a world without loading screen and dynamic weather.

The player finds himself in a conflicting environment, where two nations compete for different worldviews , one material and the other spiritual. Black Desert carries a political and moral system where the player, through their choices, chooses the path to follow, but the experience goes far beyond the campaign.

With classes available , the player is free to choose the one he likes most as each one contains its own style of play and skills in a dynamic and intuitive combat system. It is possible, in addition to missions, to exercise a profession, have a house and perform hobbies, participating in a dynamic world that asks to be explored.

The second title of the list hit the market in 2015, developed by Sandbox Interactive. With some ideas different from the traditional character system out there, Albion has acquired over the years a large number of fans and allows the player to have the same adventure on multiple platforms.

Everyone who arrives in the universe of Albion seeks a new life, starting on the beach, after a complicated journey. The basic clothes and the lack of weapons represent a blank board where the player has complete freedom to create his narrative. There is no class system, everything is connected in your choices and what equipment you decide to have.

The economy of the virtual world is all supported by players. It is possible to lead a quiet life having your own house, building a farm or going on adventures and exploring dungeons and creatures. With enormous freedom, players help each other and form an interesting ecosystem through this form of collaborative building.

Players have full control of the universe and the virtual economy in this MMO (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Warhammer Odyssey Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: About 1.3 GB for Android and 2.7 GB for iOS (version 1.0.7)

Warhammer Odyssey is an MMO released by Virtual Realms that takes place in the same universe as Warhammer Fantasy. This universe has been on the road for decades, even before electronic games, and is heavily influenced by fantasy writers such as Tolkien and also European historical events and other civilizations in the world.

The MMO has as its context narrative an ancient alliance recaptured to face evil forces that gain strength. It is in this context, in the Fellowship of the Ring style, that the player begins his experience, selecting one of the available classes and building his narrative through this universe of chaos and darkness. of the series.

Fully designed for mobile phones, with several classes and character customization, Odyssey stands out among the MMOs available for mobile and allows you to enjoy intense experiences with your friends, meet legendary characters and forge your own story through a network of connected players.

Travel through the rich Warhammer universe with this game heavily influenced by Tolkien (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

RuneScape

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (optional in-house purchases)

Size: about 170 MB for both platforms (version 1024.2)

Coming to 20 years in 2021, RuneScape is one of the oldest MMOs with the highest number of active players among the games of the genre. For mobile devices, it delivers the same experience that old-school gamers get. More than 200 missions, a rich fantasy universe and constant updating, keeping the game always fresh.

Beginning the Sixth Age Gielinor, RuneScape is another title that gives the player complete freedom of how to live in the seemingly prosperous world, but with the threat of a new war arising. It is possible to lead a quiet life and in contact with nature or become a great warrior, it all depends on the skills the player wants to learn.

Between playing alone or with friends, RuneScape provides space for every type of gamer to feel part of the huge universe as it continues to expand with updates, events and a subscription system for more content.

With 20 years on the road RuneScape is one of the highlights of the style on cell phones (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Arcane Legends Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price : free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 170 MB for both platforms (version 2.7)

Arcane Legends was developed by the Spacetime Studios team, specialized in creating MMOs, hitting the market in 920 with good reception from the public and specialized media. The title carries many traditional characteristics of the genre, but incorporates a different combat system, making the game stand out from the rest.

The game has three initial character classes, and a nice mascot, for that the player chooses before the adventure and the combat is hack and slash style, giving more dynamism to the action that is seen on screen. It is important to choose the pet well as the connection with your character’s abilities helps in the duel.

Arlor is the magical world that will be home to players who enter the Arcane Legends universe and discover the fate of a universe full of intrigue and danger. To experience the fantasy of the world, Spacetime has prepared some game modes, focusing on competition against other players, but also on PvE modes to want to enjoy something more relaxed.