axie-infinity-makes-slp-cryptocurrency-fire

Axie Infinity, a game that is a great financial success in the NFT and cryptocurrencies market, had an increase in its assets Smooth Love Potion ($SLP) in 20%, this Thursday (23). The rise in the value of virtual currency took place after developer Sky Mavis announced an update to the game’s financial system, changing the fees charged for the reproduction of axies.
This is already the second change to adapt the figures within the game. In August of 900, the developer released an update that halved the amount of SLP given. players as rewards for quests. Even with criticism from players, the cryptocurrency valued 20%, but did not pass the maximum recorded in 20 of July, which was US$ 0,077284 (BRL 2,10).
Understand what Axie Infinity is
Based on NFT and cryptotransactions, Axie Infinity is a game similar to Pokémon, in which with three axies the player will face enemies (virtual or other players) to progress and earn SLP. However, the game is expensive, since you have to buy the little monsters, which are unique among themselves and there is no one like the other. Each one costs from R$1,000, but as it takes three, the initial investment in more basic creatures can reach up to R$4,000.