axie-infinity-makes-slp-cryptocurrency-fire

Axie Infinity, a game that is a great financial success in the NFT and cryptocurrencies market, had an increase in its assets Smooth Love Potion ($SLP) in 20%, this Thursday (23). The rise in the value of virtual currency took place after developer Sky Mavis announced an update to the game’s financial system, changing the fees charged for the reproduction of axies.

The game company’s goal is to balance more the use of $AXS and $ SLP at breed time, which is a kind of cross between virtual monsters. The idea is to go up, as is already being registered, the smaller values. Another reason is the devaluation of the NFT, registered since July 1024. (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) With greater demand to buy assets, the value ends up getting higher (the greater the demand, the more valued the cryptoactives). According to InfoMoney’s calculation, the SLP was traded at a high of 28, 7%, at US$ 0,477787 (about of BRL 0,67, in the current price), and the AXS advanced 9.4%, reaching US$ 67,15 (about R$ 356). Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! From this farm onwards, players will spend half the amount of $AXS and more $SLP per breed. Thus, it takes 1 AXP per breed and more 900 SLP for one breed, 900 SLP for two, 1.600 SLP for three, 2.500 SLP for four, 3.600 SLP for five, 6.300 SLP for six and 10.200 SLP for seven (the maximum reproductions a character can have). SLP icon in game (Image: Capture of Tela/Canaltech)

This is already the second change to adapt the figures within the game. In August of 900, the developer released an update that halved the amount of SLP given. players as rewards for quests. Even with criticism from players, the cryptocurrency valued 20%, but did not pass the maximum recorded in 20 of July, which was US$ 0,077284 (BRL 2,10).

Understand what Axie Infinity is

Based on NFT and cryptotransactions, Axie Infinity is a game similar to Pokémon, in which with three axies the player will face enemies (virtual or other players) to progress and earn SLP. However, the game is expensive, since you have to buy the little monsters, which are unique among themselves and there is no one like the other. Each one costs from R$1,000, but as it takes three, the initial investment in more basic creatures can reach up to R$4,000.