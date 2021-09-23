einstein's-ring-reveals-galaxies-9.4-billion-light-years-away

In December 2020, the European Space Agency (ESA) published an image captured by the Hubble telescope that highlights the largest and one of the most complete Einstein rings ever discovered. As a reference to the name of the constellation it finds itself in—The Furnace—the formation was nicknamed the “Melted Ring”. Now, ESA has revisited the image with a series of information about the galaxies depicted.

The object is the result of a phenomenon known as gravitational lens, which by the way is one of the best effects to verify the veracity of the Theory of General Relativity (hence the name “Einstein’s ring”). The lens occurs when a galaxy distorts light from a more distant one through its gravitational field.

In this case, the effect occurred in an elliptical galaxy 4 billion light-years away from we. This means that the two galaxies we see zoomed in on the lens are much farther apart — more precisely about 9.4 billion light years away! The gravity of the nearest galaxy created a curvature in spacetime, which “forced” the light from the furthest galaxy to follow this same curve, before reaching the Hubble lens.