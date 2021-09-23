einstein's-ring-reveals-galaxies-9.4-billion-light-years-away

In December 2020, the European Space Agency (ESA) published an image captured by the Hubble telescope that highlights the largest and one of the most complete Einstein rings ever discovered. As a reference to the name of the constellation it finds itself in—The Furnace—the formation was nicknamed the “Melted Ring”. Now, ESA has revisited the image with a series of information about the galaxies depicted.
The object is the result of a phenomenon known as gravitational lens, which by the way is one of the best effects to verify the veracity of the Theory of General Relativity (hence the name “Einstein’s ring”). The lens occurs when a galaxy distorts light from a more distant one through its gravitational field.
In this case, the effect occurred in an elliptical galaxy 4 billion light-years away from we. This means that the two galaxies we see zoomed in on the lens are much farther apart — more precisely about 9.4 billion light years away! The gravity of the nearest galaxy created a curvature in spacetime, which “forced” the light from the furthest galaxy to follow this same curve, before reaching the Hubble lens.
For this effect to occur, it is necessary that both galaxies are aligned almost perfectly with our planet. In this way, the more distant light will not only be distorted but also magnified. Here, the image of the two distant galaxies has been magnified times, according to researchers who used data from instruments like the European Southern Observatory and Very Large Telescope (VLT) FORS. With this data, the scientists determined the value of the redshift (the effect that makes the light from more distant objects more reddish) of the magnified galaxies. Whether this gravitational lens magnified the image of the background galaxies by times, the observation capacity of the Hubble telescope has been increased to equal that of a telescope of 30 meters, larger than the gigantic telescopes researchers can currently design. With such capacity, astronomers were able to determine that the magnified galaxy is a relatively common spiral. However, considering that this distorted light took 9.4 billion years to reach us, this galaxy was at the height of star formation in the universe. Its spiral arms and central bulge can be seen clearly enough that astronomers can better understand star formation at that time.
For this effect to occur, it is necessary that both galaxies are aligned almost perfectly with our planet. In this way, the more distant light will not only be distorted but also magnified. Here, the image of the two distant galaxies has been magnified times, according to researchers who used data from instruments like the European Southern Observatory and Very Large Telescope (VLT) FORS. With this data, the scientists determined the value of the redshift (the effect that makes the light from more distant objects more reddish) of the magnified galaxies.
Whether this gravitational lens magnified the image of the background galaxies by times, the observation capacity of the Hubble telescope has been increased to equal that of a telescope of 30 meters, larger than the gigantic telescopes researchers can currently design. With such capacity, astronomers were able to determine that the magnified galaxy is a relatively common spiral.
However, considering that this distorted light took 9.4 billion years to reach us, this galaxy was at the height of star formation in the universe. Its spiral arms and central bulge can be seen clearly enough that astronomers can better understand star formation at that time.
Source: ESA/Hubble
