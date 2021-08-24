tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony: watch video PM Modi extends best wishes to Indian contingent on beginning of Paralympics Games

New Delhi

The sports love of PM Narendra Modi is evident. He is seen encouraging the players at every opportunity. When Indian athletes were taking entry during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Opening Ceremony, PM Modi also became a witness to this proud moment. During the entry of Team India in Khelgaon on TV, he was greeted by standing applause.

Sharing the video of this moment on Twitter, he wrote – Good luck India! I sincerely hope that the Indian athletes participating in the Paralympics will give their 100% in the tournament and inspire people. Let us tell you that even during the Tokyo Olympics, the PM welcomed the athletes by standing in the same way at the entry.

Indian athletes had their best ever performance in the Olympics, winning 7 medals including one gold. The PM also held a program at his residence on the return of the athletes, in which he spoke to all the Olympians.

It is noteworthy that in the opening ceremony, the Indian team led by Tek Chand marched in the sports village. He was walking proudly carrying the tricolour, while other members were following him. Everyone was wearing a mask and had the tricolor in both hands.