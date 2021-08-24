tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony: watch video PM Modi extends best wishes to Indian contingent on beginning of Paralympics Games

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 24, 2021
2

New Delhi
The sports love of PM Narendra Modi is evident. He is seen encouraging the players at every opportunity. When Indian athletes were taking entry during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Opening Ceremony, PM Modi also became a witness to this proud moment. During the entry of Team India in Khelgaon on TV, he was greeted by standing applause.

Sharing the video of this moment on Twitter, he wrote – Good luck India! I sincerely hope that the Indian athletes participating in the Paralympics will give their 100% in the tournament and inspire people. Let us tell you that even during the Tokyo Olympics, the PM welcomed the athletes by standing in the same way at the entry.

Indian athletes had their best ever performance in the Olympics, winning 7 medals including one gold. The PM also held a program at his residence on the return of the athletes, in which he spoke to all the Olympians.

Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Tricolor in hands, smile on face… Team India made a grand entry in Paralympic Opening Ceremony
It is noteworthy that in the opening ceremony, the Indian team led by Tek Chand marched in the sports village. He was walking proudly carrying the tricolour, while other members were following him. Everyone was wearing a mask and had the tricolor in both hands.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 24, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Hugh Jackman’s new movie uses deepfake to put you in the trailer too

Hugh Jackman’s new movie uses deepfake to put you in the trailer too

August 23, 2021
Photo of Can drones replace satellites and fireworks?

Can drones replace satellites and fireworks?

August 24, 2021
Photo of Last minute: New curtain in Afghan immigrant scandal: The crisis is growing! They took action

Last minute: New curtain in Afghan immigrant scandal: The crisis is growing! They took action

August 25, 2021
Photo of It’s the first time it has rained on glaciers in Greenland! Melting occurred in an area of ​​872,000 square kilometers

It’s the first time it has rained on glaciers in Greenland! Melting occurred in an area of ​​872,000 square kilometers

August 22, 2021
Back to top button