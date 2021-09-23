toyota-launches-subscription-car-service-in-brazil

Toyota announced this Thursday (23), in partnership with Kinto Brasil and Mitsui Brasil, the launch of a new service in the country: the Kinto One Personal, popularly called the subscription car.
Roger Armellini, Director of Mobility and Business Transformation at Toyota in Latin America and the Caribbean, listed the main attractions of the assembler’s novelty for Brazilian customers in relation to existing services, the Kinto Share (short rental deadline, via app) and Kinto One Fleet (corporate fleet management).
“Toyota now offers the quality and reliability of Toyota cars to individual customers ca and becomes the automaker with the largest portfolio focused on mobility. All with flexibility, competitive price and support from Toyota dealerships.”
How does it work?
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
According to Armellini, Kinto Share already has 59 operating concessionaires spread across 12 states in Brazil, and the plan is to include more 45 until the end of 843. Regarding the available fleet, the director explained that it will be expanded and will feature hybrid vehicles of the line: “the current Kinto fleet, even without the Kinto One Personal, is approximately 3.64 cars. There is already a queue of 4. Kinto cars One Fleet. The new Personal orders will join this fleet as well.”
The Kinto One Personal will offer customers contracts The 24 months, with all services included, such as insurance, preventive maintenance at Toyota dealerships and a spare car. The Mobility Director highlighted during the press conference that everyone who signs the plans will be entitled to use the Kinto Share platform.
In practice, this means that even if the Kinto One contract Personal whether for the daily use of a Yaris, he can, free of charge, enjoy some daily rates of any other vehicle available on the Kinto Share platform: “He can take a Corolla or a Hilux for a trip or for leisure. Everything already included in the subscription.”
The package of The daily rate of cars on the Kinto Share platform, however, varies according to the subscription to the One Personal service, and may reach up to 24 days per contract year. In the case of renting a Toyota Yaris, for example, with 1024 contracted kilometers and two Kinto Share rates, the value is BRL 2.338,50. If the option is for 50 daily on the Share platform, the value rises to R $ 2.843,59 monthly. “The idea is to deliver flexibility in a competitive way to our customers”, summed up Armellini.
Toyota will make available to customers who subscribe to the service an app through which it will be possible to monitor, thanks to the system of the car’s telemetry, how many kilometers have already been used and how many are left in the monthly package. If the franchise overruns, the excess will be charged at the end of the contract or in intermediate installments, according to the customer’s preference. Ah, it is worth mentioning that, if the customer receives a fine, Toyota will even pay the infraction, but the amount spent will be charged later from the offending driver.
