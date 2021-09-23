toyota-launches-subscription-car-service-in-brazil

Toyota announced this Thursday (23), in partnership with Kinto Brasil and Mitsui Brasil, the launch of a new service in the country: the Kinto One Personal, popularly called the subscription car.

Toyota do Brasil announces that it will suspend Corolla production in October

Toyota Corolla’s new multimedia center loses mirroring, but it gains size

Toyota confirms that it will launch in Brazil yet another hybrid flex car

Roger Armellini, Director of Mobility and Business Transformation at Toyota in Latin America and the Caribbean, listed the main attractions of the assembler’s novelty for Brazilian customers in relation to existing services, the Kinto Share (short rental deadline, via app) and Kinto One Fleet (corporate fleet management).

“Toyota now offers the quality and reliability of Toyota cars to individual customers ca and becomes the automaker with the largest portfolio focused on mobility. All with flexibility, competitive price and support from Toyota dealerships.”