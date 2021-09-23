disney+-is-considering-ad-plan

Speaking at a business conference hosted by the financial group Goldman Sachs, Chapek spoke enthusiastically about the proposal of Hulu, which also belongs to Disney and has cheaper subscription plans, both in streaming and on TV live, with display of advertisements. He said he is happy with what is happening there and that he sees this as a good opportunity for monetization, but he considers that, when it comes to advertising, a successful experience cannot be considered absolute.

The CEO claims that Disney has the technology to deliver targeted and targeted advertisements that are effective with specific types of audiences. On the other hand, he points out that it is necessary to understand the needs of Disney+ users, which can be completely different from those of Hulu, even though he sees the audience’s interest in both in the same way, from content that attracts large audiences and subscriptions.