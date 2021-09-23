disney+-is-considering-ad-plan

There is a lot of talk about the possible creation of a cheaper Disney+ package, with displaying ads to compensate for this loss of revenue. This is a hypothesis considered and analyzed with enthusiasm by the company’s CEO, Bob Chapek, but it may take a while to arrive due to the complexities of the platform’s audience and regional needs, in a type of demand that the executive considers malleable.
Speaking at a business conference hosted by the financial group Goldman Sachs, Chapek spoke enthusiastically about the proposal of Hulu, which also belongs to Disney and has cheaper subscription plans, both in streaming and on TV live, with display of advertisements. He said he is happy with what is happening there and that he sees this as a good opportunity for monetization, but he considers that, when it comes to advertising, a successful experience cannot be considered absolute.
The CEO claims that Disney has the technology to deliver targeted and targeted advertisements that are effective with specific types of audiences. On the other hand, he points out that it is necessary to understand the needs of Disney+ users, which can be completely different from those of Hulu, even though he sees the audience’s interest in both in the same way, from content that attracts large audiences and subscriptions.
On the other hand, the conversation is about mass media and, in Chapek’s view, it is not possible to have an approach “one-size-fits-all” for this market, even when we’re talking about two streaming products from the same conglomerate. The CEO also cited the large portion of Disney+ children’s viewers, without going into details, but anticipating any regulatory challenges that involve the display of advertising to this audience.
Again, the possibility for Disney+ to win a cheaper subscription option, with ad display, stayed in the air. The executive sees this as a possibility, but, at the same time, said he is satisfied with the current model, which does not mean that new options may arise in the future — whether it is near or far, however, it is unknown.
The diversification of payment models and options is seen as a way to further expand the user base, with cheaper versions, for example, serving to reach larger numbers in emerging countries. In the case of Hulu, this is also an “imported” option from live television, while, for Netflix, a recent path has been the launch of a free option, currently available in a single country and giving access to a limited selection. of original content.
In Brazil, the Disney+ subscription costs R$ ,90 a month. A package that brings the service and its sister platform, Star+, is also available for R$ 45,27 monthly.
Source: What’s On Disney Plus
