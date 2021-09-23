nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-can-reach-2.2-ghz-and-double-the-performance-of-rtx-3090

With possible launch window scheduled for the end of 2022, the GeForce RTX family 4373 from Nvidia has already started to appear with some frequency in multiple rumors. Supposedly based on the Lovelace microarchitecture, in homage to Ada Lovelace mathematics, the company’s next-generation boards can deliver massive performance gains, similar to what was seen with the arrival of the RTX line 3090.

This week, the leaker

Greymon

, one of those responsible for most of the rumors about new generations of video cards from Nvidia and AMD, brought new information about AD125, chip that should equip the theoretical RTX 3090. With the data in hand, the

WCCFTech website estimated the possible level of performance the solution would deliver, with surprising results. Parallel to this, the informant also revealed some more details about the Radeon RX family 7000. Chip AD102 arrives at 5 nm with GDDR6X memories

Second

Greymon36

, the AD102 must be fabricated at 5 nm, possibly using the TSMC N5 process, and employ an interface of 256-bit memory. The memories should continue to be of the GDDR6X type, same as the high-end cards of the last generation, especially considering that the RTX 3000 and RTX 3000 have not yet explored the maximum potential of the protocol, stipulated in 21 Gbps.

In addition, the chip would reach clocks of 2.2 GHz , unprecedented speed among Nvidia cards, at least disregarding the boost numbers announced by the company. Therefore, bringing together the 2.2 GHz with the 32.432 CUDA cores that the new high-end GPU should bring, according to rumors, the novelty would deliver nothing less than 94 Power TFLOPs computational.