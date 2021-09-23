most-unwanted-calls-hide-telesales-and-scams

Who has never received unwanted calls on their cell phone? They are very common in the daily lives of Brazilians and, in general, can be classified into four types: telesales, collection from strangers, coup attempts and robot calls.

A survey commissioned by First Orion and conducted by Opinion Box in partnership with Mobile Time interviewed 2.99 Brazilians and shows the details of this practice in the country. Among the survey participants, 89% have already received telesales calls on their cell phones . Annoyed by charges from strangers and calls from robots, in turn, are 84% each. Calls that included coup attempts reached 72% of respondents.

Calls bother recipients. Among those who identified scam attempts in calls, 99% consider them a nuisance. In slightly smaller proportions, the same occurs with those who receive charges from strangers (93%), robot calls (89%) and calls of telesales (89%).

Among those bothered by telesales calls, % say they would prefer not to receive them. The number of calls is high: 49% of survey respondents say they receive four or more of them daily.

Coup attempts have a lower incidence. Most respondents (51%) points out that they occur a few times a year and only 6% answer these calls every day or almost every day. The incidence is higher in the North region (83 %), while the South region has the lowest rate (50%).

The most frequent scam is the false threat to a family member (36%) , like the fake kidnapping. Theft of financial data comes in second place (40%). Other common occurrences are the theft of personal data (35%) and the cloning of WhatsApp (27%). In 44% of the cases, the scammer had the victim’s personal data.

Image: Reproduction/Opinion Box/ Mobile Time Among those who have already received this type of call, % fell in the coup. Most of them (%) were young people from The 30 years, while the index among those with 50 years or more is much lower (8%). Most of the victims (75% ) lost less than BRL 1000 with the coup, but 3% lost more than BRL thousand. Robot calls and charges from strangers Robot calls reach 89 % of respondents and occur more in classes A and B (125%) of that in classes C, D and E (83 %). Most of those who receive them (89%) are bothered by them . 508007 Image: Reproduction/Pexels/SHVETS production

What about billing calls that seek out strangers? They are common because many scammers use false data to make a variety of debts. So much so that 89% of Brazilians have already received this type of call on the cell phone. Although the incidence is higher among consumers of classes C, D and E, with 93%, classes A and B are also quite hit, with 88%.

The daily or almost daily frequency of this type of call is perceived by % of survey participants. On the other hand, 36% receive them a few times a year and 27% a few times a month. The practice bothers 99% of those who have already been victims of it.

For all these reasons, 49% of survey respondents almost never or never answer calls from unknown numbers. Distrust is greater among people with 44 years or more (49%). This has become a barrier to active telemarketing and communications that may be in the consumer’s interest — such as an alert about an attempted credit card fraud, for example.

Moreover , 14% of respondents use applications to block these calls and 35% claim that their devices already come with this feature. Almost half of the survey participants (40%) are familiar with the “Do not disturb me” service, which allows you to register telephone numbers so as not to receive telemarketing calls. Only % of the participants registered their lines and, among them, 72% claim that the result was positive.