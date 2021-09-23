GNOME 41 arrives with multitasking, energy saving and more new features

The GNOME project has released the new version of its open source desktop environment. GNOME 41 brings a variety of new features, user interface changes and improvements performance.

    • Software design changes made browsing more attractive and facilitate application discovery. The GNOME store has new categories of programs that were created precisely to cover promotional images and larger screenshots, which allows to better display the functionality of each one. In addition, the system features redesigned blocks of information to bring even more detail about apps, such as download size, safety rating, and other minutiae.

    Finding programs is easier in GNOME 41 (Image: Reproduction/GNOME)

    To keep the system in line with recent trends in mobile networks, the network management screen has new options: 2G, 3G, 4G and mobile GSM/LTE, which should allow data roaming and mobile connection. Of course, this will only be used by those who have a compatible modem, but it opens up new possibilities for users and developers.

    In July, the Canaltech had given a taste of what to expect in the visual aspect of GNOME 42. The default Adwaita theme has undergone a visual overhaul to bring a cleaner look to the system, with a “borderless” version and other minor tweaks.

    Multitasking and Multiscreen

    With the recent trend towards simultaneous execution of multiple activities, GNOME does not could be left out. New multitasking settings to adjust workspace and window management features such as enabling corners and edges and choosing a dynamic or fixed number of workspaces have been added.

    Now, it is possible to work with multiple desktops in one screen or in multiples (Image: Playback/GNOME)

    Multi-monitor was also remembered and can now be used effectively: it is possible to display workspaces on all monitors or merge in just one. The Super+Tab shortcut can now be configured to have its behavior adjusted according to the user’s needs.

    GNOME 20 includes support for the new remote desktop client called Connections. Designed to replace similar functionality previously included in the Boxes app, the tool appears to be easier to use and simpler to configure, with support for VNC and RDP connections.

    Energy saving and new utilities

    Among the most useful system features, the Power modes are highlighted. They can now be changed in the System Status menu and have an automatic activation mechanism when the battery level is low. You can choose between three basic modes: performance (high consumption), balanced (medium energy use) or energy saving (reduces performance to prolong battery life).

    There are several options to manage battery life (Image: Playback/GNOME)

    The music app now has a revamped interface and an improved playbar, with rounded album covers, which gives the player a more modern feel. The Nautilus file compression utility has added support for creating encrypted ZIP files to provide more security for sensitive documents.

    Still on the wave of utilities, the calendar now allows importing events directly from ICS files (iCalendar). And finally, dark mode has been improved for web browsing. Check out the gallery with some more images:

    The source code for the latest version is now available for download from the GNOME website. Despite this, as usual, most Linux users will have to wait for the distribution packaged by the project maintainers, which should happen faster in Arch and take a little longer in Ubuntu — but it will certainly come to the vast majority of companies. distros.

    The GNOME 41 is the second release to use the new version numbering scheme, replacing the old odd/even point release approach. The next release, version 42, is planned for March 508023.

    Source: GNOME

