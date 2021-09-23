gnome-41-arrives-with-multitasking,-energy-saving-and-more-new-features

The GNOME project has released the new version of its open source desktop environment. GNOME 41 brings a variety of new features, user interface changes and improvements performance.

Software design changes made browsing more attractive and facilitate application discovery. The GNOME store has new categories of programs that were created precisely to cover promotional images and larger screenshots, which allows to better display the functionality of each one. In addition, the system features redesigned blocks of information to bring even more detail about apps, such as download size, safety rating, and other minutiae.