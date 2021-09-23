Scientists can print brain cells in 3D

3D printing has been gaining more and more space over time, reaching extraordinary feats. And the most recent of them was the generation of living and functional brain cells, provided by a study by Concordia University (Canada). It was using a new laser technique that the group was able to print the cells, in this case, mice.

Most of these neurons survived for more than two days after being imprinted, which makes them ​​feasible tools for pre-clinical research. The scientists behind the work explained in a press release that the study’s idea is not to replace cells lost to brain damage or neurodegenerative diseases.

(Image: Raman Oza/Pixabay)

“In general, people tend to jump to conclusions when we talk about bioprinting, and they think that now we can print things like human organs for transplants. While this is a long-term goal, we are a long way from that point. But there are still many ways to use this technology,” the researchers write in the statement.

Even if the goal is not transplanting neurons, the team hopes their 3D-printed brain cells will help improve medical research. The goal is to replace animal models with new pharmaceutical tests, eventually printing and experimenting on human neurons, which could make preclinical research more accurate, whereas testing experimental drugs on laboratory-printed human tissue would give doctors a better idea of ​​how these drugs work, which goes beyond testing on other organisms, such as rat species or other animals. The full study can be accessed here.

Source: Futurism

