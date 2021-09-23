scientists-can-print-brain-cells-in-3d

3D printing has been gaining more and more space over time, reaching extraordinary feats. And the most recent of them was the generation of living and functional brain cells, provided by a study by Concordia University (Canada). It was using a new laser technique that the group was able to print the cells, in this case, mice.
Most of these neurons survived for more than two days after being imprinted, which makes them feasible tools for pre-clinical research. The scientists behind the work explained in a press release that the study’s idea is not to replace cells lost to brain damage or neurodegenerative diseases.