expert-predicts-less-than-1%-carbon-emissions-from-cryptocurrencies-in-2030

Despite all the criticisms of the possible impact on the environment, Bitcoin mining should represent only 0.9% of global carbon emissions in 2030. And that’s even if the price of the currency reached the unlikely US$ trillion.
The conclusions are from a report by the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), a specialist in crypto technology. NYDIG calculated future energy consumption with activity from the price trajectory, energy mix, activity, location, economy, energy prices and transaction fee volumes.