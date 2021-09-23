denial-of-service-attacks-are-more-powerful-and-growing-by-11%

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

According to the survey, half of the companies affected by pre-coup denial of service extortions are from the financial sector, with a 180% increase in such cases. Among the consummate attacks, telephone operators, hosting services and media platforms maintained the top ranking among the preferred targets, while experts also highlight an accelerated growth of attempts and incidents against online games and VPN systems.

Brazil does not appear among the largest countries with DDoS attack amplifiers, but calls for attention of researchers and already leads in Latin America (Image: Divulgação/Netscout)

In Latin America, the average is similar, with the largest attack handling 1.3 Tbps of data, more than triple what had been recorded in the same period of 801. The frequency of blows also increased, by 39%, while the most affected sectors also were telecommunications and hosting, with electronics and technology manufacturers soon after.

Brazil is cited as a point of attention, as well as Angola, but still presents numbers below the global average. While here the reports are of at least 39 telecommunications companies suffering DDoS scams, they they were still short, with an average duration of one to three minutes and less than 7 Gbps carried — the largest being 2 Tbps. On the other hand, the focus is also given to more than 180 thousand contaminated devices present in our country, one number below the big ones in the survey — in China, the leader, they are 3.2 million — but that puts us in the first position in Latin America.

Netscout experts make a direct relationship between the denial of service attacks and digital hijacking. That’s because the methods are similar, with more than just undermining networks and taking services down; criminals also work with extortion, threatening companies with attacks and asking for money so that the bombing of information is not carried out. It is also a relatively more profitable alternative, as it does not involve sophisticated attacks against internal networks, as is the case with most ransomware, while the loopholes that transform connected devices into DDoS agents are much simpler to be exploited than in an automated and massive way.

Among the detected malware samples, Mirai continues as the most popular, surpassing 180 thousand detections in the first half of 2021. Experts point to zombie computer networks as an element that is less and less present, while attacks against IoT devices, which today constitute the majority of contaminated devices for traffic to be redirected to DDoS networks, grow.

Researchers draw attention to this growth, along with digitalization initiatives, hybrid regimes and teleworking, as a point of attention. As the world turns to ransomware mitigation, denial of service scams should be seen as a real and parallel danger, especially against telecommunications companies, industry and other essential services, with a harmful ripple effect if they face outages caused by the action of the cybercriminals.

Source: Netscout