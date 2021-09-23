denial-of-service-attacks-are-more-powerful-and-growing-by-11%

Among digital hijackings (ransomware) and phishing emails, denial of service (DDoS) attacks also continue to grow at a pace that catches the attention of security researchers. In the first half of 2021, 5 were registered 35 millions of scams of this type against servers and corporations, a number that represents an increase of % compared to the same period last year.
Numbers are from Netscout, a company specializing in security, which also reveal new trends in this type of offensive. Today, scams of this type are organized and are often part of networks that are marketed by cybercriminals to third parties who need the massive potential for attack. In order to become effective and escape the scrutiny of security platforms, the bad guys also invest in multiple vectors, also increasing the volume of data that bombard networks until they go down.
According to the survey, denial of service attacks involving multiple sources more than doubled in the first half of 2021, with 39% increase. On average, 11 vectors are used for attacks, while the largest recorded this year, against a company in Germany, had data being sent massively from 20 different origins, a Herculean job for security companies during the containment and mitigation tasks of more than 1.5 Tbps of data.
