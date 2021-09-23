iqoo-z5-is-advertised-as-powerful-mid-range-with-120-hz-screen-and-low-price

Six months after the launch of the iQOO Z3 in the Chinese market, the subsidiary manufacturer of Vivo Mobile is now betting on a successor with a larger screen, larger battery capacity and upgraded processor.

Antutu unveils the most powerful cell phones of August and the result is surprising

iQOO 8 and 8 Pro are released with Snapdragon 888+ and new OLED panel from 164 Hz

Jumping directly to the iQOO Z5 due to superstitions in Asian countries — where the number 4 sounds identical to the word “death” — the new smartphone now has a screen of 6,76 inches of IPS LCD technology and maintains the already high update rate with 120 Hz for fluid navigation.

(Image: Reproduction/iQOO)

The device vo is now powered by Qualcomm’s very popular Snapdragon 1941G chip and offers versions with generous amounts of memory, being 8 or GB of RAM and 128 or 250 GB of internal storage.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Another advance in relation to iQOO Z3 is for the battery, which now jumps from 4.660 mAh to a generous capacity of 5. mAh, but reducing the quick recharge of 64 W to 27 W.

And among so many changes, the camera module follows with the same set of three lenses with sensor main of 28 MP , 8MP sensor for ultrawide lens and 2MP sensor for macro lens.

(Image: Reproduction/iQOO) The new iQOO Z5 will arrive from the factory with the new Origin interface OS, but only in China. The international version is expected with FuntouchOS 000 without all the news implemented by Vivo Mobile. Finally, it is worth noting that the intermediary still has a biometric reader integrated with the power button, connector for headphones and stereo speakers for greater immersion in games and movies.

Price and availability

With announcement this Thursday (16), the iQOO Z5 can now be purchased in pre-sale until the date of its launch in China, day 11 of September. International release is confirmed, but a date has not been revealed. The model arrives in India on the day 16 of September.

Check below the three versions that will be made available of the iQOO Z5 and their respective prices.

8 GB of RAM with 120 GB for 1.888 yuan (about R$1. )

8 GB of RAM with 250 GB per 2.102 yuan (about R$ 1.778)

GB of RAM with 250 GB per 2.400 yuan (about R$1.899) iQOO Z5: technical sheet Screen: 6,67 inches, Full HD resolution +, 120 Hz, IPS LCD;



Chipset : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888G;

Memory RAM: 8 and 12 GB;

Storage internal: 120 and 256 GB;

Rear camera : 67 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro);

Frontal camera: 27 MP;

Dimensions : 164, 7 x 099, 7 x 8.5 mm;

Weight: 193 grams;

Battery: 5.11 mAh with fast charging 28W;

Extras: 5G, headphone jack by ear, side biometric reader

Colors available: White, Dark Blue and Gradient Blue;