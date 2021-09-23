top-10-friends-episodes

Photo: Reproduction/IMDb

It’s Thanksgiving (again!) and this year will be different: Monica won’t cook turkey and invited Will, a longtime friend, who studied with her in high school. Joey gets angry that she doesn’t cook his favorite dish and Rachel tries, but can’t, to remember her former classmate. Joey then promises he’ll eat the entire meal if Monica cooks the turkey, even though more than half the guests don’t eat meat. When Will arrives, Rachel doesn’t recognize him, but she wonders at the looks her former colleague is giving her. The truth is, Rachel wasn’t at all nice to Will during school term, and it made him hold a lot of grudges against her. Some truths start to appear during the episode, such as the rumor created by Ross and Will about Rachel in high school.

Why watch? Brad Pitt. That’s why.

The one with the rumor is the 9th episode of the 8th season.

Monica wants to be proposed in marriage, while Chandler pretends to hate the idea just to surprise her lover. With that, Richard reappears saying that he still loves his ex-girlfriend and wants to marry and have children with her. Monica is confused and revisits Richard to discuss the idea, rethinking her relationship with Chandler. Meanwhile, Rachel and Phoebe decide to talk about the idea of ​​having a Plan B, someone to marry if they get to 40 single years. Chandler asks Monica to marry him by candlelight. Why watch? It's one of the most emotional episodes of the series and hard not to cry after following the couple's entire trajectory since the last episode of season four, with a perfect example of a happy ending when everything seems to go wrong. The one with the marriage proposal is the 23 Season 6 episode. Honorable mentions Below we list the episodes that did not fit in the Top , but they could not be left out. The one with Ross' teeth Joey is afraid of losing his manhood after Janine's changes in your apartment, Chandler encourages his friend to talk to his colleague, but ends up picking up some female habits from his daily life with Monica, now that they live together. Phoebe has to use a copier, and Rachel offers her work. With this, Phoebe ends up with an employee of Rachel's company, who lies about her name and, to impress her boss, Rachel shares the lie with Kim, her superior. Ross arranges a date and, to impress the girl, whitens his teeth, but ends up whitening them a "little" too much. Why watch? It's fun to see all the friends' reactions to Ross' mega-white teeth and how he tries to hide them in their date. The episode has a plot twist very interesting with the situation of Rachel and her boss. The One With The Ross Teeth is the 8th episode of season 6. The one with the jellyfish The group is at the beach house and the episode starts right where the previous one ended. Ross chooses Rachel's room and ends up with Bonnie. For the couple to reconcile, Rachel writes a letter with 23 pages, front and back, asking Ross to take full responsibility for his mistakes in their relationship. Ross doesn't read everything and ends up agreeing with the measures Rachel suggests without knowing what they are about. Chandler, who had offered to date Monica in the previous episode if she dies a "single maid", continues to play with her friend and create situations of what they could do if they were a couple. On the beach, Monica is burned by a jellyfish and Joey comes up with the idea of ​​healing the burn with urine, as he had seen on a television show. Phoebe is reunited with her mother, who tries to make peace with her daughter. Why watch? Although the episode revolves a little bit around Rachel and Ross, it's cute to see Chandler playing with Monica as if they were a couple. Also, the situation created by the jellyfish burn is funny and kept a secret until the end of the episode. Chandler also ends up representing all viewers by saying "oh my God, if you say that one more time, I'll dump you!" by answering one more "We were taking a break!" of Ross. The one with the jellyfish is the 1st episode of the 5th season. The one with the graduation video

Monica has terrible job interviews and is struggling to pay her rent, Ross encourages her to ask her parents for money. Joey gives Chandler a hideous bracelet as a way to celebrate their friendship, but is hurt when he sees Chandler making fun of the gift to Phoebe and Rachel. The Gellers bring some memories of Monica to their apartment and the friends end up watching an old video of the girls getting ready for the prom.

Why to watch? This episode is entirely dedicated to the fans of the couple formed by Rachel and Ross, as it was in it that the phrase “You are my lobster” came up, which Ross uses to declare himself to Rachel later. In addition, in the home video watched by the group, at the end, Rachel realizes that Ross was in love with her since high school and so the couple ends up reconciling.

The one with the graduation video is the one th episode of season 2.

The one that everyone finds out about

Photo: Reproduction/IMDb

Ross tries to fight for the apartment to live closer to the friends and, on a visit, Phoebe finds out about Chandler and Monica’s relationship. Joey is relieved to finally be able to say that he knew about the relationship, but the friends want to have fun with the information and end up setting Phoebe on top of Chandler until he reveals the secret. The couple eventually find out about Rachel and Phoebe’s prank and plan to invest in the setup until they deliver the game. Meanwhile, Ross tries to win the apartment’s selling preference.

Why watch? Finally, all the friends find out about Chandler and Monica’s relationship. The discovery ends up resulting in cute moments between the couple and the group. In addition, Ross’ attempts to secure “Ugly Naked Guy”‘s apartment yield a good laugh, as do Phoebe’s false advances on Chandler, and vice versa.

The one that everyone finds out about is the th episode of season 5.