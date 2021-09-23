top-10-friends-episodes

The first episode of Friends debuted on American TV ago 23 years old. Back then, no one knew that Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler would forever change the direction of television, with a fun, emotional and extremely captivating plot that drew millions of people and still does today, almost three decades later .
To celebrate this special date, the Canaltech has prepared a list with the 14 best episodes of Friends for you to see and see in the comfort of your own home. So, prepare the popcorn, reserve your place on the sofa and play the selection we’ve prepared for you.
- Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,25 per month, with free trial by 25 days
. The one where no one is ready
Why watch? The entire episode takes place in just a few minutes, with Ross running out of time rushing everyone to get ready, and there’s one of the most iconic scenes where Joey wears all of Chandler’s clothes in revenge for his having stolen your underwear.
The one that nobody is ready for is the 2nd episode of the 3rd season.