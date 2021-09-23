hades-has-peculiar-translation-errors-on-the-brazilian-cover

The physical edition of Hades arrived in the Brazilian market with the right to a digital version of the soundtrack, a game booklet and a unusual translation for the cover texts. The box insert features literal (even too many) translations of the game’s descriptions, which made a lot of people think that developer Supergiant Games appealed to Google Translate.
Errors may have an explanation. Hades studio employs, in addition to translation professionals, members of the gaming community to work as amateur and unpaid translators. The idea may not only be behind the errors in localization into Portuguese, it may also have caused other episodes of the genre. At the beginning of
, other versions of Hades received criticism similar because of the literal translations in the dialogues in Spanish, French and Chinese.
According to the website
PC Gamer, Supergiant Games posted a tweet at the time apologizing for errors in the translation. “Our community translators supported the efforts of the professional translators we work with. This reflects how our community reinforced all our efforts during early access and made Hades what he is”, justified the developer. The message has been deleted.
Hades is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. The physical version of the game is available in Brazil for users consoles from Sony and Microsoft.
