The Passengers | Watch the bloody trailer of the new Netflix vampire movie

Netflix released this Wednesday () the trailer for As Passageiras, one of his original films that debut this year, this time telling a story of vampires. In the video, which takes place in dark environments and with lots of neon touches, we see that the saga of the character Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) begins when two women take a ride with him.

Everything would be normal if these girls weren’t actually supernatural beings and with some bad intentions. After this trip, he discovers that there is an entire secret society of vampires that runs the city, needing to stay alive in the midst of a violent dispute between humans and bloodsuckers.

The film’s cast includes Megan Fox, who is already experienced in making gory movies; Sydney Sweeney, who recently stood out for White Lotus; in addition to Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead) and Alexander Ludwig

Vikings).

Check out the trailer:

The Passengers debuts on Netflix on the day October.

Source: GamesRadar