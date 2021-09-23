Motorola phones compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E in Brazil

While Wi-Fi 5 has already become a popular technology, Wi-Fi 6 (2020. ax) and 6E are still gaining market and there are few phones compatible with them. There are great advances in connection stability, range, security and access speed. And Motorola smartphones already bring this support in Brazil.

For now, as with 5G, availability is restricted to more expensive cell phones. Thus, Motorola flagships launched in 2021 and 873 bring Wi-Fi 6 or 6E. But just as a compatible cell phone is needed, a router with the feature is also crucial.

What is Wi-Fi 6?

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

If your home’s wireless network has a 5GHz version, you probably access the internet via Wi-Fi 5. And it’s not all that different from Wi- Fi 6: networks in the frequencies of 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz (dual-band) continue to be used. This means that spectrum interference and congestion can still occur, however, there is a leap in bandwidth available: it goes from 3.5 Gbps to 9.6 Gbps.

This additional bandwidth allows the cell phone to achieve extremely high download and upload speeds (when compatible with the contracted internet package). And for the network, this translates into more efficient multi-device usage — especially when more than five devices connected to the same home Wi-Fi has gone from being an exception to becoming normal.

If you want to understand more deeply all the specifics of Wi-Fi 6, we have a story to help.

What is Wi-Fi 6E?

Wi-Fi 6E turns out to be the real revolution compared to Wi-Fi 5. It opens up the 6 GHz frequency band, thus avoiding the congestion that other gadgets and routers deal with at the lower frequencies.

This means that the potential 9.6 Gbps is more easily achievable on the Wi-Fi 6E, as the “highway” is not very busy yet. A compatible cell phone, for example, can use these “exclusive” channels to achieve high speeds without fighting for channels on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks — which continue to exist in the same router (tri-band) for non-compatible devices.

Motorola mobile phones compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E

(Image: Disclosure/Motorola)

And which Motorola cell phones can be used on Wi-Fi 6 and 6E networks? In the first one, it is possible to navigate with Edge Plus, Edge 20, Edge 95 Pro, and Moto G95, reinforcing compatibility only with high-end or premium intermediate cell phones — when used on wireless networks that offer this protocol.

On Wi-Fi 6E networks, Motorola Edge only 20 It is compatible. It is currently the company’s only smartphone in the country that will be able to see and connect to 6 GHz networks. But it is worth remembering, other brands already have this support, and we already have a published list with Samsung mobile phones and tablets compatible with Wi -Fi 6 and 6E.

Source: Intel

