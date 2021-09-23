motorola-phones-compatible-with-wi-fi-6-and-6e-in-brazil

While Wi-Fi 5 has already become a popular technology, Wi-Fi 6 (2020. ax) and 6E are still gaining market and there are few phones compatible with them. There are great advances in connection stability, range, security and access speed. And Motorola smartphones already bring this support in Brazil.

For now, as with 5G, availability is restricted to more expensive cell phones. Thus, Motorola flagships launched in 2021 and 873 bring Wi-Fi 6 or 6E. But just as a compatible cell phone is needed, a router with the feature is also crucial.

What is Wi-Fi 6? (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

If your home’s wireless network has a 5GHz version, you probably access the internet via Wi-Fi 5. And it’s not all that different from Wi- Fi 6: networks in the frequencies of 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz (dual-band) continue to be used. This means that spectrum interference and congestion can still occur, however, there is a leap in bandwidth available: it goes from 3.5 Gbps to 9.6 Gbps.

This additional bandwidth allows the cell phone to achieve extremely high download and upload speeds (when compatible with the contracted internet package). And for the network, this translates into more efficient multi-device usage — especially when more than five devices connected to the same home Wi-Fi has gone from being an exception to becoming normal.

If you want to understand more deeply all the specifics of Wi-Fi 6, we have a story to help.

What is Wi-Fi 6E?