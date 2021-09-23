how-to-download-apps-on-iphone-and-ipad

Communication and social networking apps, online and interactive games with friends, health apps, utility and productivity tools, streaming service platforms, and much more — the immensity of App possibilities that Apple’s App Store offers can definitely supercharge your mobile devices.

By exploring the wide range of app options available for both iOS and iPadOS, you can discover tools that you didn’t even know existed and that can further enrich your iPhone and iPad usage experience.

Learn in the tutorial below how simple and safe it is to download apps from the App Store, whether on your iPhone or iPad .

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Step 1:

Open the App Store on your device and explore the app. To find a specific app, click on the “Search” tab in the footer menu.

Step 2:

at the top of the screen, type in the search field the name of the app you are looking for.