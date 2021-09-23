Communication and social networking apps, online and interactive games with friends, health apps, utility and productivity tools, streaming service platforms, and much more — the immensity of App possibilities that Apple’s App Store offers can definitely supercharge your mobile devices.
By exploring the wide range of app options available for both iOS and iPadOS, you can discover tools that you didn’t even know existed and that can further enrich your iPhone and iPad usage experience.
Learn in the tutorial below how simple and safe it is to download apps from the App Store, whether on your iPhone or iPad .
How to download apps on iPhone and iPad
Step 1:
Open the App Store on your device and explore the app. To find a specific app, click on the “Search” tab in the footer menu.
Go to App Store > Search.
Step 2:
at the top of the screen, type in the search field the name of the app you are looking for.
Step 3:
Once you have located it, you can now tap the “Get” button to download it , or click on it to open it and check more details and information regarding the app. Note:
If you find any app that is paid for, the value will be informed on the download button itself.
Step 4:
on the app screen, you can check more detailed information, including screenshots and left ratings by users. To download it, click on the "Get" button.
Step 5:
a confirmation tab will pop up on the screen. To confirm the download, you will need to press the side button on your device. If you have the Face ID feature set up for App Store downloads, you will also need to recognize your face by your device’s front camera. Note:
If the application in question is paid, the value will also be confirmed in this tab. Step 6:
Please wait while the app is downloaded to your device. Step 7:
With the app properly downloaded, click to open it on your device.
You can also find the app that you downloaded later on your device's home screen.
Step 8:
If the application in question is paid, the value will also be confirmed in this tab.
Step 6:
Please wait while the app is downloaded to your device.
Step 7:
With the app properly downloaded, click to open it on your device.
Open the app on your device. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
You can also find the app that you downloaded later on your device’s home screen.
Locate the downloaded app on your device's home screen.
