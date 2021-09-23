android-12's-dynamic-look-can-reach-google's-system-variants

A lot of people don’t see the Android launch time , scheduled for October 4th, to experience all the news and try out the new features. One of the most awaited is the Material You design language, which brings, among other features, the standardization between wallpaper colors, the operating system interface and applications

This mechanism is called “Monet” and enables the creation of totally unique themes for each person. While this is important in the context of Android, the developers plan to release their code fully with the release of Android .1. The idea is to deliver in the hands of manufacturers such as Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO the necessary tools for them to adjust the language to the customized versions of the operating system.

See how colors influence the entire system (Image: Playback/ XDA-Developers)

Although the Android launch will take place in the coming weeks, the system can take several months to land on most phones, as cell phone makers tend to make their own adjustments and release everything gradually. With the Monet code, they will be able to make even more improvements to allow possibilities not explored by Google.

How does Monet work?

One of the main features of Material You is the model theme that automatically generates a color palette for the system based on the user’s wallpaper. According to Google, a color extraction engine employs an algorithm capable of determining the dominant colors of each person’s wallpaper.

Thus, the system creates a basic palette of five main colors — two neutral and three prominent —, in addition to 13 varied shades of them, used to apply hues similar to the wallpaper. All these derivations are stored in an index that applications access through an API, and this allows you to replicate the colors in the UI. This process is done in a 94% automated mode and applies from backgrounds to selection markers, icons and resources.

Until now, there was a question whether Monet would be something exclusive to Android pure, released only for Pixel line phones and some other smaller companies, or would it have applicability across all manufacturers. With this announcement, it is clear that manufacturers will only be able to replicate the system, improve it to their liking or even remove it completely.

Everything will be open source

According to developer kdrag0n, creator of an app that replicates Monet, in an interview with the XDA-Developers website, the core color extraction and the color appearance model are already open source, while the AOSP algorithm for post-processing and filtering of the extracted colors is very similar to the proprietary solution. Of google. What has not yet been released is the palette generation algorithm, a fundamental part of the theme creation process.

What Google lacks is the generation algorithm of the color palette (Image: Reproduction/Google)

It’s just this last aspect that Google should launch. Two XDA-Developers sources commented that Google recently completed a code change titled “add monet to AOSP”. This patch was only foreseen in the internal version of AOSP for Android 13 “Tiramisu”, but was taken to the Android 13-sv2, nicknamed Android 12.1.

More than open source, the update will also bring some small improvements to the foldable phones experience, which will include a taskbar feature unique to these models. There is no date for Android release 94.1 nor what other news it should bring.

