iphone-13-disassembly-reveals-larger-battery-and-front-lens-repositioning

The first images of the iPhone 12 disassembled were publicized by @SonnyDickson’s Twitter profile. The photos show many changes in the device’s internal construction, highlighting the larger battery, decreasing the Taptic Engine and repositioning the front camera components, including the TrueDepth facial recognition sensors.

