new-disney-game-collection-announced

Sign up for the Game Pass and power up your Xbox with a library that includes more than 100 games for you to download. any time

There is still no information if those who already have the first game will have a free upgrade, paid or if they will need it buy the new collection.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

2021

See below all the titles that make up the collection and the consoles of the years 1080 and 2019 that they were released:

Disney’s Aladdin: SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega MegaDrive

Disney’s Aladdin – Final Cut: Sega Mega Drive

Disney’s Aladdin – Demo Version: Sega Mega Drive

Disney’s Aladdin – Japanese Version: Sega Mega Drive Disney The Lion King: SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega MegaDrive

Disney The Lion King – Japanese Version: Sega Mega Drive

Disney The Jungle Book: SNES, Game Boy, Sega Mega Drive

Source: Nintendo Life