why-is-blue-color-rare-in-nature?

It may seem that the color blue is quite present in nature, because of the sky and ocean. However, this is not quite the case. Among living things, such as animals and plants, and even among ores, the color blue is of an unparalleled rarity. But what would be the reason? That’s what experts are looking to discover.
According to scientific writer Kai Kupferschmidt, author of Blue: In Search of Nature’s Rarest Color
, we are able to see colors because each of our eyes contains millions of light-sensitive cells, which are also sensitive to a certain wavelength of light: red, green, or blue. Information from these cells arrives in our brain as electrical signals that communicate all kinds of light reflected by what we see, which is then interpreted as different shades of color. So, when you see a blue flower, for example, it is seen that way because it absorbs the red part of the spectrum. In practice, the flower looks blue because that color is the part of the spectrum it has “rejected”. That said, in the visible spectrum, red has long wavelengths, meaning it has very low energy compared to other colors. For a flower to look blue, “it needs to be able to produce a molecule that can absorb very small amounts of energy” in order to absorb the red part of the spectrum. The generation of these molecules, which are large and complex, is difficult for plants, which is why blue flowers are produced for less than % of the nearly thousand species of flowering plants in the world. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
