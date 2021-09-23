brave-gets-a-video-call-service-integrated-with-the-browser-and-leaves-no-traces

Videoconferences without installing anything and focus in privacy are the trump cards of Brave Talk (Image: Reproduction/Brave)

Unlike other similar apps, which the company accuses of monitoring calls and collecting images, Talk will allow the use of layers of encryption to prevent interception by unauthorized persons. Servers should not store metadata or log call history, which should be an asset for you who don’t want snoopers going about your business.

You will be able to quickly make connections on the “New tab” page of your browser, from the new camera icon. If you prefer, you can access the service through an exclusive website: talk.brave.com. To start a videoconference it will be necessary to use Brave, but guests can participate in the conference with the browser of their choice.

Another advantage is that it does not require the installation of extensions or extra applications because of the WebRTC technology. There is a free version for conversations between two people and a paid version for those who need to hold meetings with three or more, at a cost of $7 a month. This premium version will also have other benefits such as call recording, moderation tools (silence participants and require entry passwords), in addition to allowing the entry of “hundreds of people”.

Talk x Together

In May of last year, Brave had released the same tool under the name Brave Together. At the time, the company wanted to catch a ride on the booming wave of video conferencing applications and add its usual touch of privacy. It can be said that Talk is just an improved version of Together, as both have the same features and were built on top of Jitsi.

For now, Brave apps for Android and iOS only feature Brave Talk Premium, but will support the free version in the coming weeks, according to the developers.

Brave was released in 2016 and the project is run by Brave Software, a company founded by former Mozilla president and Javascript creator Brendan Eich. The browser uses Chromium as a base and is known for having resources dedicated to the security and privacy of users.

Apparently, Brave is on the way to being a complete solutions provider, just like Google and Microsoft, after all, the company’s suite already has a search engine, news aggregator, browser and videoconference platform. With a growing concern for privacy, this seems to be the ideal time to scale up your services and attract more people.

Source: Brave