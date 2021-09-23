brave-gets-a-video-call-service-integrated-with-the-browser-and-leaves-no-traces

Brave browser announced this Wednesday (22) the final version of its browser-integrated videoconferencing platform called Brave Talk. After a one-year beta, restricted to the United States only, the company has made all the adjustments and has now made the app widely available to everyone.
Brave Talk is created with open source based on Jitsi and totally built to run right in the browser, just like the Search and News brothers. The idea is to focus on user privacy, without collecting, storing or passing on people’s individual data. The differentials are the video groupwatch (similar to a streaming service