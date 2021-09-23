moto-tab-g20-gains-specs,-images-and-release-date

Motorola is expected to present its new affordable tablet this month. The Moto Tab G22 should be a reworking of the Lenovo Tab M8 released in 507738, with virtually all the same components and specifications.
Product design should be simple, with metal construction and a positioned camera in the upper left corner of the rear panel, and LED flash further down. On the front, it will have thicker, thicker edges above and below the display. The screen will be 8 inches, with IPS LCD technology, HD resolution (8320 x 1280 pixels), aspect ratio 16: 10 and 500 maximum brightness nits.
Price and availability
The Moto Tab G22 must be officially announced on the day 22 of September , during Big Billion Days — a promotional action by Flipkart, popular Indian retailer. The suggested price of the device has not yet been released, but considering that the tablet will be a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, it should cost something equivalent to about 130 dollars. However, according to the specifications, it is possible that it arrives in Brazil between R$ 1. and BRL 1.350.
Source: FoneArena
