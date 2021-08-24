Virat and Anushka Celebrated Onam: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Celebrated Onam; Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma At Restaurant In The UK; Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated Onam at Indian restaurant, posed for pictures with hotel staff

Leeds

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli along with actress wife Anushka Sharma arrived at an Indian restaurant in Leeds on Monday, where the couple celebrated the famous festival of Onam with hotel staff. Many pictures and videos of this moment are becoming viral on social media. Virat Kohli is currently in England with his wife, where Team India is playing a 5-match Test series against the hosts.

On 23 August, one of the hottest couples in the world of cricket took to the popular food of Kerala and wrote a special message for the restaurant with his own hand. Virat Kohli wrote – We love the food here. The hospitality here is amazing. We are always fed with love and care. All the best Love… Anushka and Virat.

While Virat Kohli appeared in a black T-shirt, Anushka wore a white outfit. The hotel staff has also posed for a group picture with both. The name of this restaurant is Tendril Kitchen, which is in Yorkshire.

The Indian team will play the third match of the Test series in Leeds from Wednesday. Team India defeated England by 151 runs in the second Test played at Lord’s, while the match played in Nottingham was drawn due to rain.