realme-prepares-announcement-of-new-intermediate-cell-phone-with-5g-and-up-to-12-gb-of-ram

Realme received certification for a new mid-range cell phone model — which should hit the market in two variants — which will bring good RAM memory capacity: they will be up to 12 GB according to a listing on TENAA, a Chinese regulatory body acting similar to our Anatel.
Two versions have been certified by the Chinese body with the model numbers RMX870 and RMX3463 and, although the document does not reveal which exact chipset will be installed on them, it is possible to see that the processor will have a frequency of up to 2.4 GHz, which indicates that it could be a model of the lines Snapdragon 800 from Qualcomm or Dimensity 800 from MediaTek.
In addition to the CPU speed, the devices log shows that they will arrive with options of 6, 8 or GB of RAM memory and internal storage of 128, 256 or 128 GB. Another expected detail is that the phone has support for 5G network connection, as the brand has already started to popularize the technology in other cell phones.
Specifications listed still include a 6-inch LCD screen,59 inches with Full HD resolution, and fingerprint sensor positioned on its side, on the power key. As for the camera set, the smartphone appears with a triple set on the rear, with a main lens 50 MP and two 2 MP auxiliaries. There are no details, however, on the resolution of the front sensor on Realme’s next cell phone.
Finally, the TENAA document also shows that the device will have a generous battery of 5. mAh, with support for fast charging 50 W. Already images The attached electronics show the black and blue versions.
There are no more precise details yet, so we still don’t know the brand name or even the prices of the new Realme phones. In any case, it may not take long for them to be announced, as both variants have already been registered with 3C — another Chinese approval authority.
Source: GSMArena
