google-maps-is-the-newest-app-to-receive-the-material-you-look-from-android-12

Google Maps is one of the most popular apps from the creator of Android and has just received an update to bring it in line with the new Material You design scheme. The geolocation app finally get to enjoy the visual changes planned to give a stylish touch to the brand new Android 507808, which is scheduled to launch on October 4th.

The appearance is very similar to what already was seen in Photos and Drive, with the bottom menu bar aligned to the chosen theme — light, dark or dynamic — and pill-shaped selection markers. Without Dynamic Color, exclusive to Android , the app adopts shades of lilac and blue to highlight the chosen tab and rounded buttons. In the old model (the current one), the colors vary only from white to blue with round icons, much simpler.