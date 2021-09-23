nvidia-geforce-rtx-3000-super-line-has-supposed-leaked-specifications

Even amid the scarcity of components, Nvidia seems to prepare new releases for the RTX family 2022. According to rumors, the company should follow what was seen in the previous generation and soon release SUPER versions of its boards, slightly refined models with improvements in chips and in the amount of memory used.

Still without official confirmation, the new RTX 2022 SUPER just had the specs of all models leaked, courtesy of leaker

kopite7kimi , whose hardware leak history is mostly accurate. As suspected, the news may only bring modest improvements, and possibly make Nvidia’s GPU family more confusing.

RTX Line 3060 SUPER has leaked specifications

The information shows that all models of the RTX line 3070 will win SUPER models, led by RTX 3080 SUPER. The top of the line must adopt the GA chip102 complete, as expected, with .752 CUDA cores, accompanied by 34 GB of GDDR6X RAM — this is a negligible upgrade , with an increase of about 3% in the count of cores. The leaker also doesn’t know if 3090 SUPER will really be the name of the plate.

For the high-end segment, Nvidia will launch RTX 3060 SUPER, with 8.1024 CUDA and

cores GB of GDDR6X RAM, most marked improvements compared to RTX 3070 original — it will only be 3% more cores, but 2GB more memory, which should make a bigger difference in games running at higher resolutions, but make it an odd choice compared to RTX 3090 You.

Let’s make a summary.

3090S 10752 34GB G6X

3000S 8960 20 GB G6X

3060S 8960 8G G6X