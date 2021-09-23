google-calendar-will-facilitate-communication-with-other-meeting-participants

In addition to being a utility for organizing appointments, Google Calendar can help you better organize your inbox and reduce the need to open Gmail to make quick announcements about meetings. The app will have a direct integration with Chat to enable the sending of instant messages to participants of a scheduled event, as long as they work in the same organization.

According to the company, the objective is streamline communication if you’re late for an appointment or need to make some brief announcement before the conference. Instead of opening the email, composing the content, writing the subject and adding the senders, you can just send content via chat to notify everyone at once.

The email (envelope) and chat (dialogue balloon) options will be side by side in the respective event marked on the Google calendar. The organizer will still be able to send the email if he prefers, but he will also be able to use the chat with just a touch of the button.

All colleagues marked in the appointment will receive the message via Google Chat

For now, this new feature is restricted to a small number of Google Workspace users — just those who have made the manual option to receive first-hand news. For the others, the expectation is that the release will start on October 4th, but this procedure will be done gradually and may take a few weeks to complete.

Search for more corporate users

A little over two weeks ago, Google Calendar underwent a visual redesign to bring the application in line with the new Material You look. Although it was one of the solutions that changed the least, the update made it possible to integrate with the dynamic theme, which should offer unique colors to customize buttons, fonts, background and other functionalities.

The chat icon in the appointments is another initiative of the search giant to integrate its services to offer an optimized experience in the corporate environment. The idea is to rival the solutions of other big players players like Microsoft, whose software has been the darling of the professional market for many years. This Google Calendar integration with Gmail and Chat are clear examples of this attempt to create a more complete experience for users.

