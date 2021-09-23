Why do people kiss? Know what science says!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 23, 2021
0
why-do-people-kiss?-know-what-science-says!

Have you ever stopped to think about how humans got into the habit of kissing to show affection? Science has some answers for this behavior. There are many theories about how the kiss originated. While some scientists believe that kissing is a learned behavior, others believe that kissing is instinctive and ingrained in our biology. love relationships

  • How is quarantine impacting love relationships?
  • Relationship at a distance: Is the internet capable of meeting their needs?

    Experts note that kissing causes a chemical reaction in the brain, involved with the hormone oxytocin , which awakens feelings of affection and attachment. Many also mention the effect of dopamine on the brain’s reward system, as dopamine is released when you do something that feels good, like kissing and spending time with someone we’re attracted to. But, interestingly, regarding the origin itself, some scholars believe that kissing came from feeding practice, just as birds feed their young.

    Research shows that kissing is a form of evaluate a potential partner, and that humans kiss to introduce sex hormones and proteins that make their partners more sexually receptive. Science also explains why kissing is such a pleasurable activity: the secret is in the numerous nerve endings present in the lips.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    (Image: Charly Pn/Unsplash)

    The lips happen to have more nerve endings than any other part of the body. When you press them against other lips or even against warm skin, you are rewarded with a good feeling. The combination of these nerve endings and the chemicals released during kissing end up generating pleasure.

    Along with oxytocin and dopamine, which make you feel affection and euphoria, kissing releases serotonin, another chemical in our brain related to well-being. In addition, kissing also reduces levels of cortisol, popularly known as the “stress hormone”, so that you feel more relaxed.

    Source: Healthline

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    1024 507321

    507321 1024

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 23, 2021
    0
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button