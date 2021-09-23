why-do-people-kiss?-know-what-science-says!

Have you ever stopped to think about how humans got into the habit of kissing to show affection? Science has some answers for this behavior. There are many theories about how the kiss originated. While some scientists believe that kissing is a learned behavior, others believe that kissing is instinctive and ingrained in our biology. love relationships

Experts note that kissing causes a chemical reaction in the brain, involved with the hormone oxytocin , which awakens feelings of affection and attachment. Many also mention the effect of dopamine on the brain’s reward system, as dopamine is released when you do something that feels good, like kissing and spending time with someone we’re attracted to. But, interestingly, regarding the origin itself, some scholars believe that kissing came from feeding practice, just as birds feed their young.

Research shows that kissing is a form of evaluate a potential partner, and that humans kiss to introduce sex hormones and proteins that make their partners more sexually receptive. Science also explains why kissing is such a pleasurable activity: the secret is in the numerous nerve endings present in the lips.