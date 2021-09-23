House of Secrets | Harry Potter director's books win series on Disney+

The fantasy story revolves around the Brendan brothers, Eleanor and Cordelia Walker, who move the family into a rather spooky Victorian house. The residence, once owned by Denver Kristoff, an occult novelist, has a neighbor who has a sinister plot against the trio, starting the adventures.

The series will be co-developed with Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe of 13th Street Pictures. Ayo Davir, Disney’s television strategy and creative development executive, says he’s excited to work on adapting the Columbus saga for Disney+. “Chris, Michael and Mark tell stories that resonate with multiple audiences, across generations and genres that deliver a sense of magic and wonder,” he says.

No release yet from the series House of Secrets at Disney+.

Source: Deadline