realme-ui-3.0-will-be-released-in-october;-know-what-to-expect

Android gives its last steps in the testing period and, with that, the custom interfaces based on it are also evolving by leaps and bounds. Realme UI 3.0, built by Realme, will soon be in the hands of compatible model owners and, with that in mind, Canaltech has gathered the main information available about it so far.
Realme UI 3.0: release date
Considering that the base system is still under construction, it couldn’t be different for Realme UI 3.0 . However, the custom ROM from the Chinese manufacturer is already guaranteed to premiere in October (no specific date).
Considering that the base system is still under construction, it couldn't be different for Realme UI 3.0 . However, the custom ROM from the Chinese manufacturer is already guaranteed to premiere in October (no specific date).

Realme UI 3.0: visual

In Oppo's system, the icons have been reworked, there are new emojis with a look based on your face — and they are very much like iOS Memoji, including. Animations, effects and other minor details were also re-adjusted, something that is already expected for an update of this scope. The same, therefore, should happen in Realme UI 3.0, but of course with differences (some, maybe, even quite big).

It's still too early to point out anything, but there's also the possibility that Realme UI 3.0 gives more weight for the dynamic theme and visual elements introduced by Google at Material You. So if you were expecting it, all is not lost for now.
It’s still too early to point out anything, but there’s also the possibility that Realme UI 3.0 gives more weight for the dynamic theme and visual elements introduced by Google at Material You. So if you were expecting it, all is not lost for now.