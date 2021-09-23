realme-ui-3.0-will-be-released-in-october;-know-what-to-expect

Android gives its last steps in the testing period and, with that, the custom interfaces based on it are also evolving by leaps and bounds. Realme UI 3.0, built by Realme, will soon be in the hands of compatible model owners and, with that in mind, Canaltech has gathered the main information available about it so far.

Realme UI 3.0: release date

Considering that the base system is still under construction, it couldn’t be different for Realme UI 3.0 . However, the custom ROM from the Chinese manufacturer is already guaranteed to premiere in October (no specific date).