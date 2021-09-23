Realme UI 3.0 will be released in October; know what to expect

Android gives its last steps in the testing period and, with that, the custom interfaces based on it are also evolving by leaps and bounds. Realme UI 3.0, built by Realme, will soon be in the hands of compatible model owners and, with that in mind, Canaltech has gathered the main information available about it so far.

Realme UI 3.0: release date

Considering that the base system is still under construction, it couldn’t be different for Realme UI 3.0 . However, the custom ROM from the Chinese manufacturer is already guaranteed to premiere in October (no specific date).

It was Realme that revealed the release period, but didn’t deepen the conversation about future news. As such, the details that follow in this article are all based on industry rumors and trends.

Realme UI 3.0: visual

An apple never falls too far from the foot, and something similar happens in the smartphone market. ColorOS, the customized Android distribution of OPPO (Realme’s sister company) was made official in September and, in practice, it’s almost like an anticipation of what’s to come in Realme UI.

In Oppo’s system, the icons have been reworked, there are new emojis with a look based on your face — and they are very much like iOS Memoji, including. Animations, effects and other minor details were also re-adjusted, something that is already expected for an update of this scope. The same, therefore, should happen in Realme UI 3.0, but of course with differences (some, maybe, even quite big).

    • It’s still too early to point out anything, but there’s also the possibility that Realme UI 3.0 gives more weight for the dynamic theme and visual elements introduced by Google at Material You. So if you were expecting it, all is not lost for now.

    Realme UI 3.0: features

    Also looking at the announcement from the neighboring manufacturer, you can expect valuable additions in privacy in Realme UI 3.0. Color OS introduces a privacy center, much like the tool announced by Google for Android , which gathers important information about the permissions granted to apps.

      From there, the user can see which app accessed special features of the cell phone (camera, microphone and internal storage, for example) and when this happened, as well as revoke permissions if something it felt weird.

      Still need to wait

      While Android does not come out of the testing period, it is likely that the new Realme UI will not be released either , so it’s good to hope that Google’s system is evolving well so that the waiting time is not so long.

      The hottest rumor about the launch of the Robot System points out that this will happen on October 4th of this year, so there is little to confirm all expectations, however nothing prevents Realme to do as its former owner and already make its operating system official for the general public, while preparing the final touches internally.

