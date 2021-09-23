redmi-9-activ-is-announced-as-renamed-version-of-redmi-9c-nfc-with-more-ram

After a rumor indicating its existence, Xiaomi decided to make it official today (20) your new smartphone from the input family in India, the Redmi 9 Activ. The model is essentially a modified version of the well-known Redmi 9C, introduced in the middle of last year.

Visually, the smartphone is the same as the Redmi 9C, with a square module in the upper left corner that holds its two rear cameras and also its LED flash, and a fingerprint reader a little further in the center. On the front, it also has a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera.