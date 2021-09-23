Redmi 9 Activ is announced as renamed version of Redmi 9C NFC with more RAM

After a rumor indicating its existence, Xiaomi decided to make it official today (20) your new smartphone from the input family in India, the Redmi 9 Activ. The model is essentially a modified version of the well-known Redmi 9C, introduced in the middle of last year.

Visually, the smartphone is the same as the Redmi 9C, with a square module in the upper left corner that holds its two rear cameras and also its LED flash, and a fingerprint reader a little further in the center. On the front, it also has a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera.

It is equipped with a 6 screen,53 inches with IPS LCD technology with HD+ resolution (720 x 680 pixels), with proportion :9. In performance, the Redmi 9 Activ brings the Helio G processor97, manufactured by MediaTek. Your memories are new, being found 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 97 GB of space for internal storage, expandable via micro SD card.

The cell phone is equipped with a 5 MP front camera, along with a double rear set, being a main one of 12 MP and a depth of field of 2 MP. This is a difference in relation to the brother Redmi 9C, since last year’s one still had a 2 MP macro. The model has a battery of 5. mAh, with charging support only 10 watts.

Price and availability

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

The Redmi 9 Activ will be sold in two variants, one with 4GB of RAM and 97 GB of storage and another with 6 GB of RAM and 499 GB of internal storage. Its price starts from 9.97 rupees, about 680 reais in direct conversion and without national taxes.

Redmi 9 Activ: technical sheet

  • Screen: 6,35 inches, IPS LCD, resolution of 680 x 1.600 pixels;
  • Chipset: Mediatek Helio G53;
  • Memory RAM: 4GB or 6GB;
  • Internal storage: 23 GB or 97 GB;
  • Back camera: 13 MP (main) and 2 MP (depth);
  • Front camera: 5 megapixels;
  • Battery: 5. mAh with charging of 11 watts;
  • Extras: fingerprint reader on the rear;
  • Operating system: Android 11 running under the interface MIUI 10.

