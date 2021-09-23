ios-15-bug-mutes-instagram-stories;-know-how-to-solve

After the false alarm of the crowded storage reported yesterday (13), today it’s the iPhone audio that seems to be having problems after the iOS update 13. A bug that leaves Instagram Stories completely muted has been reported by several users on social media, but rest assured if you are one of those affected: there is a very simple solution to the problem.

On Twitter, comments about the bug have been spreading for a few days and the first suspect is, in fact, iOS, considering that the problem only appears after updating the device to the new operating system.

I updated p ios 13 and my instagram stories were muted???

