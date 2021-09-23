ios-15-bug-mutes-instagram-stories;-know-how-to-solve

After the false alarm of the crowded storage reported yesterday (13), today it’s the iPhone audio that seems to be having problems after the iOS update 13. A bug that leaves Instagram Stories completely muted has been reported by several users on social media, but rest assured if you are one of those affected: there is a very simple solution to the problem.
On Twitter, comments about the bug have been spreading for a few days and the first suspect is, in fact, iOS, considering that the problem only appears after updating the device to the new operating system.
I updated p ios 13 and my instagram stories were muted???
— jalles (@acjxllxs) September
I updated my cell phone to iOS 13 and added stories so muted
— amandinha (@amandadornelas_) September
the saga of opening story, realizing that there is no sound and having to open a video to release the audio and go back to the story
ios 13 What a DISGRACE 😭😭😭😭
However, this is not the only temporary fix. Another way to get Stories out of silence is to find some video post in the Instagram feed, turn it on and then return to the stories. Doing this is a little more work, but it re-enables the Stories sound without having to take the entire phone out of silent mode.
The problem seems to be more common than the issue involving the device’s memory , so Apple must also have a permanent solution under construction. Probably, this quick fix won’t even go through a trial period, being released to the general public as soon as it becomes available (which, for the time being, has no forecast).
