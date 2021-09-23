ms.-marvel-series-to-hit-disney+-in-february-2022

According to The Direct website, there is still no specific date for the release, but the expectation is that Kamala Khan appears for the first time in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU) not long after the end of Hawkeye, which should happen at the end from December. Thus, the heroine would be the first big name of the MCU in 2021.

Apparently, Kamala Khan will make his debut before the carnival (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)