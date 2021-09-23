Ms. Marvel series to hit Disney+ in February 2022

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 23, 2021
0
ms.-marvel-series-to-hit-disney+-in-february-2022

Initially scheduled for 2021, it seems that the series of Ms. Marvel finally has a date to get to Disney+. A new rumor has it that the teen heroine series is set to debut on the platform next February — keeping the one to two month window between the Marvel Studios productions we’ve seen so far.

  • Ms. Marvel’s first image reveals the heroine’s new look and powers
  • Disney+ Chooses New Actress for Ms. Marvel Series; see who it is
  • Hawkeye │ New Marvel series gets its first trailer; watch

    • According to The Direct website, there is still no specific date for the release, but the expectation is that Kamala Khan appears for the first time in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU) not long after the end of Hawkeye, which should happen at the end from December. Thus, the heroine would be the first big name of the MCU in 2021.

    Apparently, Kamala Khan will make his debut before the carnival (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)

  • Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!

    Neither Marvel Studios nor Disney have commented on the matter yet — and it’s possible that they’ll only do so in November during Disney+ Day, the day companies must present the next news for the platform. At the same time, the rumors dovetail perfectly with what we’ve seen so far in the Disney+ hero series in terms of timing. Furthermore, as ScreenRant points out, there is a very interesting math behind this debut also related to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The Supreme Mage’s new movie hits the big screen that day 23 March and it wouldn’t be strange to see Marvel use their series to drive audiences into the movies. Thus, taking into account that the rumors indicate that Ms. Marvel will also have only six episodes, the heroine could debut on streaming in the first half of February, between the 9th and 16, and complete your story before Doctor Strange 2

    .

    Yeah of course there is nothing confirmed in this regard — because, as far as we know, there is no connection between the series and Multiverse of Madness — but the debut history of the MCU suggests that we should see Kamala Khan appearing before the carnival. And considering that she will be an important piece for the future of the Marvel universe and a presence already confirmed in the upcoming The Marvels, we can’t wait to meet the teenager and see what she’s capable of.

    Source: The Direct, ScreenRant

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 23, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button