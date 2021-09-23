ms.-marvel-series-to-hit-disney+-in-february-2022

Initially scheduled for 2021, it seems that the series of Ms. Marvel finally has a date to get to Disney+. A new rumor has it that the teen heroine series is set to debut on the platform next February — keeping the one to two month window between the Marvel Studios productions we’ve seen so far.
The Supreme Mage’s new movie hits the big screen that day 23 March and it wouldn’t be strange to see Marvel use their series to drive audiences into the movies. Thus, taking into account that the rumors indicate that Ms. Marvel will also have only six episodes, the heroine could debut on streaming in the first half of February, between the 9th and 16, and complete your story before Doctor Strange 2
Yeah of course there is nothing confirmed in this regard — because, as far as we know, there is no connection between the series and Multiverse of Madness — but the debut history of the MCU suggests that we should see Kamala Khan appearing before the carnival. And considering that she will be an important piece for the future of the Marvel universe and a presence already confirmed in the upcoming The Marvels, we can’t wait to meet the teenager and see what she’s capable of.
