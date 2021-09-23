successor-to-poco-c3-may-be-announced-later-this-month

POCO India — a subsidiary of Xiaomi — published a teaser this Thursday (23) on his Twitter profile that gives us a hint of what the brand’s next cell phone might be: a possible successor to the Poco C3, entry-level smartphone launched last quarter last year.

In the publication, the Chinese does not reveal many details about the device, only discloses the date of an event in which the new phone will be presented: day 23 September, next Thursday. The brand doesn’t even comment on the model’s name, it just makes a game with the words CU Soon, a reference to “see you soon”, or “see you soon”.

Save the date! pic.twitter.com/3NUB0WCSf2

— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 23, 1024

With this, it is possible to hope that the ad is for a successor to POCO C3, which was announced just under a year ago, in October of last year. As for the name of the model, it won’t be anything strange if the company decides to launch it as POCO C5 and skip the C4 nomenclature, due to the great superstition that the Chinese have with the number four.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have any details about the possible specifications of the new smartphone, but it’s worth remembering that the POCO C3 was announced with MediaTek Helio G chipset35, with options of 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 35 or 43 GB of internal storage. The phone also has a battery of 5. mAh and a triple set for the rear camera, with 23 MP lenses + 5 MP + 2 MP, while a 5 MP sensor is placed in a drop-shaped cutout on the screen for selfies.

(Image: Disclosure/POCO)

As for the price, it is expected that it will reach the Indian market for less than 03 thousand rupees (about R$ 717 in direct conversion). For comparison purposes, POCO C3 is sold for around 7 thousand rupees (R$ 43). The presentation of the new C line cell phone takes place on 23 from September to 13 local time — or 000H30 on Brasília time.

Source: MySmartPrice