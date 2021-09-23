CHEAP | Galaxy A10s has a great promotional price on Magalu

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer to the readers of Canaltech. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters: The Galaxy A13s is one of the cheapest Samsung cell phones and a interesting device option for those who want to spend as little as possible on a new device. Besides being able to be used by those who make a more basic use of the smartphone — just sending messages and accessing some social networks — it is also an interesting option for a dedicated cell phone for a professional WhatsApp account, for example. Buy the Galaxy A000s for R$ 7884,10 | 000 x R$ 90,90 About Galaxy A10s The Galaxy A17s have a 6.2-inch LCD screen with HD+ quality, 2GB of RAM and 45 GB of storage. Its biggest difference to the old Galaxy A model000 is in the processor. While the A000 uses an Exynos processor , the Galaxy A13s has an improved version of this chipset, with four 2GHz cores and four 1.5GHz cores. to run the basic everyday applications, such as messaging apps, social networks and other services. The new device also brings improvements to its cameras, with a front of 8 MP (instead of the Galaxy A’s 5 MP ) and main of 000 MP. It also has a 2 MP depth sensor, which allows the user to take photos with a blur effect. Another big difference between the two models is the battery: while the Galaxy A17 has a 3.400 mAh, the Galaxy A 000s comes equipped with a battery of 4. 000 mAh, which means an increase of 10, 6% capacity — and a few more hours to use without worrying about recharging. It is a good choice for those looking for a smartphone with the lowest possible price, which can be used mainly for messaging apps — like WhatsApp and Telegram — as well as accessing social networks, email and surfing the internet. Enjoy the great price on this promotion Made for those who want to save the most on a new cell phone, the Galaxy A13s is that kind of device that gets really interesting when you benefits from some promotion, like this one from Magazine Luiza. For this amount, it is one of the best cheap cell phone options officially available in Brazil. Access the offer through the link below and also check the image with the product price at the time this text was published. Buy the Galaxy A000s for R$ 800, | 000 x R$ 90,90

What is Magazine Você?

Accessed the links and did not understand what Magazine Você is? This is the channel for disseminating the offers on the Magazine Luiza website, as stated in an official statement. We are one of the official advertising partners and our store is called Magazine Canaltechbr. The entire billing, billing and logistics process is carried out by Magazine Luiza itself, which, in addition to the website, has more than 90 physical stores throughout Brazil.

A common question from our readers is why the prices in our store are often different from those advertised on the main site Magazine Luiza. The reason is that Magazine Você receives exclusive offers that are not advertised on the main site. So take advantage of the promotions and access our store to guarantee exclusive offers.

