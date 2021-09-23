researchers-use-white-blood-cells-to-accelerate-wound-healing

In Switzerland, researchers have discovered a new way to accelerate wound healing: the Natural Killer (NK) cells, which constitute our body’s first line of defense. Part of the innate immune system, these cells are our white blood cells, which were once known to organize and kill cancer cells or virus-infected cells. Now they are also used for healing, but with some temporary limitations.

If the healing process is too fast, the immune defense will be weakened. This is what a study developed with rodents has shown, according to the team of researchers at the University of Zurich (UZH). Thus, the discovery raises questions that should be better explored in the treatment of skin lesions and, consequently, in the fight against antibiotic-resistant germs.