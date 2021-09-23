europe-proposes-that-all-cell-phones-use-usb-c-connector,-even-iphones

The European Commission has just announced a proposal that aims to unify the standard charger in electronic devices to reduce electronic waste and consumer frustration. If approved, all electronic products will use the USB-C connector until 466937. And that includes Apple.

The document states that the rule will apply not only to smartphones, but also tablets, headphones, speakers and speaker, game consoles and cameras. Thus, all manufacturers will need to adapt their devices with the USB-C charger.

Idea is to unify USB-C between all electronic devices (Image: Reproduction/European Commission)

The proposal is expected to have a big impact for Apple, as the company is the only major smartphone brand that it still insists on using its proprietary connector on smartphones, Lightning, even with USB-C already being used on other devices such as iPads and Macs.

The aim of the European Union is reduce junk mail and the confusion created by different standards. Thus, the consumer will not need to purchase different cables and chargers.

The proposal still supports Apple’s controversial decision to remove the charger/plug adapter from the box of electronic devices in order to generate less garbage to the environment.

USB-C in all electronics, but charger out of the box

Commissioner Thierry Breton, responsible for the Internal Market of the European Union, states that "with our proposal, European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronic devices — one step important to increase convenience and reduce waste." Breton calls for a single charging port for electronic devices, technology standardized fast charging, removal of the charger from the product box and improved information to consumers. The proposal will not accept dongles and adapters. All products with a connector on their body will need to be USB-C adapted.

