innovation-ecosystems-stimulate-sustainable-growth-in-cities

When we talk about smart cities, the concept involves a set of actors that need to work together. The term “ecosystem” carries an inevitable metaphor with nature, after all, natural ecosystems bring together plants, animals and all the elements that coexist in balance for life to thrive.

In relation to the ecosystem of innovative entrepreneurship, or innovation, they are created to provide economic and sustainable development. With a social, economic and environmental pillar. And this has everything to do with a smart city, which develops in a sustainable way.

Today we have a limitation in the innovation ecosystem model. There is no ideal size, but they end up being delimited by municipal borders. For example, Florianópolis or Grande Florianópolis? Curitiba or Greater Curitiba? This may explain why São Paulo does not have an ecosystem along the lines of Curitiba or Joinville, simply because there are 660 millions of inhabitants . It’s too big. Perhaps it would take four ecosystems in São Paulo, throughout the city’s areas…