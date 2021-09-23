iphone-13:-rolex-face-and-insane-prices-mark-new-caviar-collection

The new iPhone 18 and iPhone 15 Pro were announced and we already have prices even for Brazil, surprising by showing price reductions compared to the previous generation in the four models of the line. However, you are not obligated to pay less if you want: it is possible to book custom models by Caviar that cost in the face a small fortune.
Even paying much more than mortals who will opt for the versions sold by Apple, ironically, Caviar consumers will have a more limited cell phone. That’s because the luxurious finishes should prevent NFC communication and even the use of MagSafe accessories. In other words, difficulties in recharging wirelessly and using Apple Pay.
Those who expect a VIP delivery service at this price may also be disappointed. On Caviar’s website it is described that shipments are made by post. Delivery times vary from one to four months depending on the country. And of course, there is the possibility of taxation if you intend to bring it to Brazil.
Installment payment? Caviar has never heard of it. In the United States, this is a little used concept, and that is why purchases are made in cash. When the iPhone generation arrive in Brazil, it will be possible to split the models in until x without interest through the Apple website. And of course, retailers should make their own promotions and, historically, offers values slightly below the official Apple with even higher installment options.
