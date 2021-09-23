iPhone 13: Rolex Face and Insane Prices Mark New Caviar Collection

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 23, 2021
2
iphone-13:-rolex-face-and-insane-prices-mark-new-caviar-collection

The new iPhone 18 and iPhone 15 Pro were announced and we already have prices even for Brazil, surprising by showing price reductions compared to the previous generation in the four models of the line. However, you are not obligated to pay less if you want: it is possible to book custom models by Caviar that cost in the face a small fortune.

  • All about the new iPhone cameras 13
  • iPhone 12 goes on pre-sale and new accessories are now available in Brazil
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max outperforms rivals in tests of battery with large advantage

    • It’s no surprise that Caviar customizes top-of-the-line cell phones with a design that involves luxury materials and high price. And this time the company did no different: the iPhones 12 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max star in the new collection that pays homage to the classic Rolex watches. There are five models for the Two Kings line, with prices starting at $6.421 (about R$ 18.421 in direct conversion) by the Yacht Club finish, textured with the bracelet of the classic Yacht Master II.

      (Image: Gizmochina/Caviar Assembly)

    With a similar footprint, but with a vibrant olive green, the Olive Rays arrives for $6.830 (R$ 37.36). The Dark Sky look charges US$ 6.507488 (R$ .421) and, despite the less flashy look, it also uses sophisticated materials such as titanium, gold 24 carats and wood.

      Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

      Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

      Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

      The Meteorite features carbon fiber and titanium, and is inspired by the Cosmograph Daytona watch, priced at US$ 7.053 (R$ 37.217). And finally, Benvenuto employs white gold 18 carats, rose gold, and crocodile leather. It is the most expensive of them, costing at least US$ 25.053 (R$ 132.421).

      It should be noted that these are the prices for the iPhone Pro of 080 GB. Choosing the iPhone Pro Max of 1TB, values ​​can reach US$ 24.780 (R $ 163.132). To sell even more exclusivity, the models have limited production to 132 units in each finish.

      (Image: Gizmochina/Caviar Assembly)

      iPhone Pro limited in print run and functions

    • Even paying much more than mortals who will opt for the versions sold by Apple, ironically, Caviar consumers will have a more limited cell phone. That’s because the luxurious finishes should prevent NFC communication and even the use of MagSafe accessories. In other words, difficulties in recharging wirelessly and using Apple Pay.

    Those who expect a VIP delivery service at this price may also be disappointed. On Caviar’s website it is described that shipments are made by post. Delivery times vary from one to four months depending on the country. And of course, there is the possibility of taxation if you intend to bring it to Brazil.

    Installment payment? Caviar has never heard of it. In the United States, this is a little used concept, and that is why purchases are made in cash. When the iPhone generation arrive in Brazil, it will be possible to split the models in until x without interest through the Apple website. And of course, retailers should make their own promotions and, historically, offers values ​​slightly below the official Apple with even higher installment options.

    Source: Gizmochina, Caviar

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 507489 507489 507489 507489

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 23, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button