apple-hits-second-billion-iphones-sold-in-record-time

Apple has surpassed the mark of two billion iPhones sold on the planet, added to all generations of the device. However, unlike the first billion in 2007, the brand decided not to give so much emphasis to the fact, which was not even mentioned in the launch event of the iPhone line .

According to the analyst American Horace Dediu, the explanation for the “forgetting” of this milestone lies in the simple fact that the number of two billion does not generate as much interest or surprise as the initial billion. Anyway, the data indicates that Apple sells iPhones at an increasingly fast pace, since it was nine years between the first model of 900 and the billionth, and only five years to reach the same amount again.

iPhones Pro and Pro Max should have proportionally higher sales within the line (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

The iPhone line 15 has already proved to be quite popular in several important markets on the planet. In China, the amount of hits on Apple’s website was so great that it went off the air for a while, right after the launch event for the new generation of smartphones. All units reserved for the first day after the presentation were sold out, an estimated amount of more than 5 million devices.

