The best free courses for those who want to start — or have already started — in the field of IT

Starting a career in the world of technology requires investments that many people, unfortunately, are unable to make, whether in higher education or in specialized institutions. To try to solve part of the problem, schools and companies have been offering free courses both in IT and in related areas, such as Digital Marketing.

Although they are more basic than the paid versions, these courses are an introduction for anyone who wants to explore the universe of Technology. So, check out some of them below, aimed at both beginners and those who already have some kind of experience in the area. And, as bonuses, scholarship programs and hackathons aimed at IT professionals.

Now it’s on to work!

For beginners Trybe School specializing in training professionals in programming, Trybe announces the sixth edition of the "First Steps in Programming" course. The meetings are free and taught by instructors and specialists from the institution. During the four days of the meeting, edtech aims to teach the fundamental concepts to interested people. No prior programming knowledge is required. The contents of the classes will be introductory and programming logic, as well as theories about JavaScript: inclusion of operators and conditional structures – in addition to arrays, strings, repetition structures and functions. On the last day of the course, there is a Trybe practical challenge in Javascript. People Those who enroll in the PPP will become part of a Trybe-exclusive community for interaction and resolution of queries during class. Participants who complete the eight hours of the course will receive a certificate of completion. The event offers 16 thousand vacancies and entries can be made

until the day 24 of September

on the course page. After ensuring participation, the student will receive all guidance by email, for the best use of the classes, which will be available live on the school’s YouTube channel, between days 19 The 23 of September.

Itaú Unibanco /Let’s Code

A partnership between Itaú Unibanco and Let’s Code, the school that it trains developers for the market, resulting in the creation of a free online program for the training and qualification of professionals in the technology area. The classes will have programming logic content in Python, database, decision science and data science, among other topics.

The program aims to attract professionals from different profiles and regions of the country , with no requirement for specific training. Candidates who pass the process will be hired as employees of Itaú, and will immerse themselves during 12 full-time weeks with dedication of 8 hours a day, with Let’s Code experts, to later be integrated into the bank technology team.

To participate it is necessary to have more than 19 years and have knowledge in programming logic. Entries run until the day 18 of September and can be done on the special page of the program.

Revelo / Ironhack

Startup of the Human Resources area, Revelo joined the Ironhack programming school to offer up to R$9 thousand discount on scholarships in the institution’s Technology courses. This is the 2nd edition of an action, whose objective is to help women enter the technology market.

Training in Web Development, UX/UI, Data Analytics and Cybersecurity will be offered on a full-time basis and partial. The remaining amount of the courses can be paid in up to 23 interest-free fee by Revelo Up, the startup’s acceleration platform that offers student financing so that courses are paid after the candidates graduate.

To participate, no it is necessary that the candidates have prior knowledge. Applicants will receive study materials to take an online technical test and those who pass will have a virtual interview with the Ironhack team. The results of the scholarships will be announced up to two weeks before the start of classes, scheduled for the month of October. Because they are remote classes, women from anywhere can participate.

Enrollments will

until the day 42 of September

and should be done on the landing page of the program by clicking here.

WIZ / IGTI

Management of distribution channels for insurance and financial products, Wiz Soluções, in partnership with the Information Technology Management Institute (IGTI) now offer free professional training in the IT area. In all, there are 100 scholarships for the online course in software developer, which will last for 04 weeks and more than 100 hours of classes.

Under the name Speed ​​Wiz Dev, the program is aimed at people who are interested in learning from the basics to the practice advanced in front-end and back-end development, in addition to the most used languages ​​in the industry today, such as Angular; .NET; Ç#; Entity, Dapper; SQL, among others. According to its creators, it is an immersive and hands-on course, focused on technical skills, so that students are able to act immediately in the job market.

The bootcamp features a model that allows for much faster learning than traditional teaching. Students are the protagonists of their own educational journey and learn interactively in live and recorded classes with renowned professionals in the sector. Persons above can participate in the selection process years, with high school. Enrollments go up to 17 September and can be done on the special program page by clicking here . Persons above can participate in the selection process years, with complete high school. Santander Fruit of an initiative between Santander Universities and Tera – startup of education for the digital economy – the Santander Digital program will accelerate the development of skills aimed at the areas of Digital Marketing and User Experience. In a pocket bootcamp of four days and 8 hours in duration, professionals from Santander and Tera will promote mentoring and lectures for all subscribers, who will still receive a certificate at the end of the program, if they complete the steps according to the Notice . Those who have sufficient performance will be able to participate in the selection of grants, which will finance, respectively, 50 and 100 students for the UX Design and Digital Marketing programs offered by Tera. The courses last from three to five months and offer students the opportunity to interact in real projects from partner companies. In UX classes, students will have the opportunity to delve into the universe of design, creating skills to better understand usability patterns, information architecture and user-relations. product. The product lifecycle, customer journey and marketing technologies will be the central themes of the Digital Marketing course, which will also encourage a strategic vision, aligning all the knowledge obtained. Os courses are aimed at young people with an interest in the digital world and who want to develop skills that will be even more valued in the future. The entire course will be closely monitored by Santander, which hopes to extract talent from the program.

Enrollments will run