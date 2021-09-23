how-to-send-messages-that-disappear-in-7-days-on-whatsapp

Recently, WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web) started releasing to iPhone (iOS) users the temporary messaging function, which was already available for Android devices and the WhatsApp Web since December last year.

With the feature activated, it is possible to send messages, audios, photos and other content that will disappear after a period of seven days. Interested? Check out the step-by-step instructions below for using it on iOS, Android or the web version of the messenger!

Messages that disappear in 7 days on WhatsApp on iPhone

Step 1: open WhatsApp on your iPhone, go to a conversation or group and tap the top corner to open the contact’s information.

Join a conversation and tap the top corner (Screenshot: Bruno Salutes)

Step 2: Click on “Temporary Messages”.

Then select the item “Temporary messages” (Screenshot: Bruno Salutes)

Step 3: a pop-up will be displayed containing some information about how temporary messages work, then click “Continue”.

In the opened pop-up, click “Continue” (Screenshot: Bruno Salutes)

Step 4: check the option “Enabled” and return to the conversation.

Check the “Enabled” item and return to the conversation (Screenshot: Bruno Salutes)

Step 5: When returning to the conversation, note that a notification will inform you that the feature has been activated. In addition, a “Clock” icon will be displayed below the contact’s photo in the upper corner.

feature has been activated and now your messages will disappear after seven days (Screenshot: Bruno Salutes)

Important: WhatsApp warns you that even if the temporary messaging mode is enabled, this does not prevent your contacts from saving the conversation. other ways.

Step 6: if you want to disable the feature, access the “Temporary Messages” tab again and select “Disabled”.

To disable the feature, go back to the “Temp Messages” tab and check “Disabled” (Capture of screen: Bruno Salutes) M messages that disappear in 7 days on WhatsApp on Android Step 1: open WhatsApp on your cell phone, access a conversation or group and click on the top corner to open the contact information. Open the WhatsApp app, access a conversation and click on the top corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2: Scroll the next tab until you find the “Temporary Messages” option and click on it. On the next tab, click on “Temporary Messages” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3: A pop-up will appear containing some information about how temporary messages work, then click “Continue”. In the pop-up that appears, click “Continue” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4: then check the option “Enabled” and return to the conversation. Select the “Enabled” item and return to the conversation (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 5: Back in the conversation, a notification will be displayed informing you that the feature has been activated. In addition, a “Clock” icon will be displayed below the contact’s photo in the top corner. The feature has been activated and now your messages will disappear after seven days (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: to disable the feature, access the “Temporary Messages” tab again and select the item “Disabled ”.

To disable the feature, go back to the “Temp Messages” tab and check the “Disabled” item (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Messages that disappear in 7 days on WhatsApp Web

Step 1: open WhatsApp Web via a browser on your PC, open a conversation and click on the top corner to open contact information.

Open WhatsApp Web, access a conversation and click on the top corner of it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: with the open side menu, click on “Temporary messages”.

On the side menu, click on “Temporary Messages” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: select the item “Enabled” and return to the conversation.

Then click “On” and return to the conversation (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: Back in the conversation, a notification will be displayed informing you that the feature has been activated. In addition, a “Clock” icon will be displayed below the contact’s photo in the top corner.

The feature has been activated and now your messages will disappear after seven days (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: to disable the feature, access the “Temporary Messages” tab again and check the item “Disabled”.

To disable the feature, go back to the “Temporary Messages” tab and select the “Disabled” item (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can use the temporary messaging feature to make your messages disappear after seven days.