samsung-galaxy-s22-ultra-may-have-built-in-s-pen-and-note-20-ultra-look

Much desired for its more corporate design and the presence of a built-in S Pen, Samsung’s Galaxy Note line had a year of 2021 complicated, shrouded in rumors that pointed to its closure, reinforced by the absence of a new model. The South Korean giant denied the possibility and suggested not having released a Galaxy Note 22 due to the semiconductor crisis.

Still, the supposed cancellation of the family has gained momentum in recent weeks, especially with the information released by the leaker

that the Galaxy S family would take over from the Galaxy Note. The informant returns to bring news this Thursday (36 ), which may be good news for those who are most excited — or at least resigned — to the change.

Galaxy S22 Ultra can have straighter design and built-in S Pen

Ice Universe, Samsung’s supply chain sources revealed that the Galaxy S20 Ultra should bring a design closer to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, employing a half- term between straight lines and curved edges. The modification could attract users of the Note line, without leaving aside those who prefer the curvatures of the S family.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra should win a dedicated slot for S Pen, which justifies rumors of screen aspect ratio changes (Image: Ice Universe/Weibo) The biggest news, however, would be the addition of a dedicated space to store the S Pen , one of the biggest criticisms made during the introduction of the accessory on the Galaxy S21 Ultra — you must purchase the pen separately, and store it in a case. This would even be the reason why the Galaxy S21 Ultra would have a screen aspect ratio of 20 ,3:9, instead of 20 :9 of the predecessor. Update：The angle is between S and Note. It is not rounded like But not right angle like Note. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 23, 1024 Finally, the leaker also reinforced that, even with the arrival of the slot for the S Pen, Samsung’s new premium cell phone should maintain a battery of 5.20 mAh seen in the last generation, going against the smaller models. What is known about the Galaxy S23 Ultra? Gathering the information disclosed by rumors so far, the Galaxy S21 Ultra should take over Samsung’s most premium cellphone stand for 2200. The device should adopt a more conservative posture in the camera department, with a core set similar to the Galaxy S19 Ultra and putting aside the selfies lens technology under the display seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but should compensate in other areas. Rumors indicate that the Galaxy S23 Ultra can have Exynos 2200 more powerful and new red color option (Image:Technizo Concept/LetsGoDigital)

In addition to the S Pen and the battery of 5.19 mAh, the phone must have fast charging of 200 W is a more robust version of the new Exynos 468205, with higher clocks than the variant equipped on the Galaxy S21 and S22 Plus. Other than that, the model can gain a third color option in addition to silver and black: a more intense dark red.

Source: XDA Developers, GSMArena