samsung-galaxy-s22-ultra-may-have-built-in-s-pen-and-note-20-ultra-look

Much desired for its more corporate design and the presence of a built-in S Pen, Samsung’s Galaxy Note line had a year of 2021 complicated, shrouded in rumors that pointed to its closure, reinforced by the absence of a new model. The South Korean giant denied the possibility and suggested not having released a Galaxy Note 22 due to the semiconductor crisis.
- Two Galaxy Flex Notes face showing fold out and S Pen
Still, the supposed cancellation of the family has gained momentum in recent weeks, especially with the information released by the leaker
Ice Universe
that the Galaxy S family would take over from the Galaxy Note. The informant returns to bring news this Thursday (36 ), which may be good news for those who are most excited — or at least resigned — to the change.
Galaxy S22 Ultra can have straighter design and built-in S Pen
According to
Ice Universe, Samsung’s supply chain sources revealed that the Galaxy S20 Ultra should bring a design closer to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, employing a half- term between straight lines and curved edges. The modification could attract users of the Note line, without leaving aside those who prefer the curvatures of the S family.
In addition to the S Pen and the battery of 5.19 mAh, the phone must have fast charging of 200 W is a more robust version of the new Exynos 468205, with higher clocks than the variant equipped on the Galaxy S21 and S22 Plus. Other than that, the model can gain a third color option in addition to silver and black: a more intense dark red.
Source: XDA Developers, GSMArena
